Is it panic time for the Ravens or do the Steelers just have their number?

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have a consistent foe in the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Sunday's 18-16 loss to the AFC North rival sparked some concern over the team's prospects this season.

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has only defeated the Steelers once as a starter in his seven-year career, and Pittsburgh is now 8-2 in the past 10 meetings against the Ravens.

The 27-year-old, who leads the NFL in quarterback rating and touchdown percentage, completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards in Sunday's matchup. Jackson had just one touchdown and an interception, and the offense failed to convert on a two-point attempt in the final minutes of the game.

The Steelers had zero touchdowns but kicked six field goals to grab their fifth straight win. The team now sits atop the division at 8-2, with the Ravens in second place at 7-4.

While Jackson did not have his best game, Baltimore's squad as a whole struggled to find a rhythm on Sunday, committing 12 penalties for 80 yards. Kicker Justin Tucker added to the miscues, missing two first-quarter field goals, but did manage to get one through the uprights in the third quarter. Derrick Henry and Isaiah Likely each had a fumble, both of which led to Steelers field goals.

With all the woes on Sunday, FOX Sports personalities Chris Broussard of "First Things First", Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" and James Jones of "The Facility" all had questions and concerns about what might be happening in Baltimore.

Are the Ravens' struggles a sign of a lack of identity? Or are the Steelers simply Jackson's kryptonite?

Check out the three hosts' thoughts on the Ravens below:

Panic time for Ravens fans and Chris Broussard after dropping to 7-4? | First Things First

Broussard's thoughts: "I've been riding with the Ravens for two years. Picked them to win last year's Super Bowl. They let me down. Picked them to win this year's Super Bowl. There's growing evidence that they might let a brother down."

"The Ravens are not a smart football team … I'm not panicked. Panicked is too strong of a word. I'm concerned, worried, fretful … on edge. I'm all that, but I'm not panicked."

"They look like a team that is not smart or disciplined every single week. And I always watch them, obviously. But since I've been picking them, I'm really zeroed in on them."

"I like John Harbaugh … He's a Super Bowl-winning coach. They don't look well-coached. And one, they lead the league in penalties, averaging eight a game. And yesterday, they had 12 … And how many good offensive plays, productive offensive plays did they have brought back because of a silly penalty?"

Cowherd's thoughts: "You know, I love Lamar Jackson. You know, I defend him to the ends of the earth, and he's easy to defend. He's great, except against Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He is 65-18 against the league. He's lost once to an NFC team in like 25 games, and yet he's 2-9 against the Steelers and Chiefs. Superman's kryptonite."

"It's him. It's the Ravens. They lose their identity whenever he plays the Steelers and the Chiefs. He gets too frenetic. He doesn't trust himself. He's trying too hard. He loses composure, and they bailed on their identity."

"This is a run-leaning operation, and yesterday they throw 33 passes and run 19 times. And where's Derrick Henry? Where's Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter? What in the hell is going on?"

"Your identity back to Ray Lewis — Baltimore is a tough city. You're a tough team. You control the tempo, you lose your way. And there is something about Lamar in these games, and like Derrick Henry disappears in the fourth, and they're throwing too much. It was a one-possession game … Pittsburgh gave you opportunities to win."

"Lamar is Superman … His passer rating goes to 103 against the world and 74 against the Steelers … Steelers, though, have beaten them eight or nine times, and they keep him in the pocket, and they make him be poised. They force him to be patient. And there's something about the Steelers."

Jones' thoughts: "Justin Tucker, this is all on you. You've been out here trippin' lately … Lamar gets the blame. King Henry, fumble, gets the blame. Zay Flowers … O-line … the whole offense gets the blame."

"I understand what the Pittsburgh Steelers are defensively, but offensively, Baltimore Ravens, you are an offensive football team. Everybody has been saying, 'Man, if Lamar Jackson's defense steps up…' Well, they held the Pittsburgh Steelers to six field goals. Six field goals. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers did not score a touchdown, and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lost this game. This is on the whole offense."

"They did not show up to play this football game … This was the best outing the defense gave Lamar Jackson, and this is what I'm worried about happening in the playoffs … There's no way, the way you've been playing this year, that you should have lost this game. There is no way. And they did."

Next, the Ravens will travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in another edition of the "Harbaugh Bowl" as head coaches and brothers, Jim and John Harbaugh, come face-to-face in Week 12.

