National Football League Cardinals’ Kyler Murray playing his best football as pro, jumps into MVP hunt Published Nov. 13, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kyler Murray is playing like an MVP candidate in leading the Arizona Cardinals to the top spot in the NFC West, showing that head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort were right to stick with the former No. 1 overall pick rather than find a new QB.

Murray can play at an elite level, and the Cardinals would have been hard-pressed to find someone of similar ability through the draft, free agency or trade.

"I felt like he was a premium player, and I think that I felt in my mind if we put the right people in place and coach them the right way, he could elevate his game to another level, which I think he has," Gannon said. "[And] I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet."

Now in his sixth season, the Oklahoma product has finally matured, showing command of the Arizona offense. Murray has played particularly well in the past month. During Arizona's four-game winning streak, he has completed 70.8% percent of his passes for 872 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception for a 104.0 passer rating.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lopsided win over the Jets on Sunday, Murray connected on a franchise-record 17 straight attempts, completing 91.7% of his passes overall for 266 yards and a score. He also rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

In the process, Murray passed Jake Plummer for third-most passing yards in franchise history with 17,705. For his effort, Murray was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray also showed his toughness on Sunday. He took a vicious hit on a sack by New York's Quincy Williams, and then went on to throw a touchdown to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. on that drive.

"I'm kind of glad it happened," Murray said about the play in which his helmet flew off. "It felt good. It's playing football. I don't get hit too often, so I get it, it's kind of an adrenaline rush. It's a physical, violent game. It's part of the game. I appreciate it."

Murray had the most significant move up the MVP odds leader board, going from 20/1 last week to 15/1. Lamar Jackson remains the leader, followed by Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. After his five-interception performance last week, Lions QB Jared Goff dropped from 7/1 to 20/1.

Here's my top five as we head into Week 11.

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Current MVP Odds: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

The reigning league MVP continues to play at an elite level in leading the Ravens. And he's been particularly clutch with the game on the line. In the fourth quarter this season, Jackson has completed 64.3% of his passes for 723 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions for a 120.1 passer rating.

Jackson also has been lethal completing passes in the intermediate area of the field (10 to 19 yards). According to Next Gen Stats, Jackson has completed a league-high 73.9% of his passes for an NFL-high 10 touchdowns with no interceptions on those throws.

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 10: Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Leo Chenal | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

2. Josh Allen, Bills

Current MVP Odds: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

On Sunday, Allen had two interceptions in one game for the first time this season, but Buffalo still managed to hold off the Indianapolis Colts. Allen could potentially be looking at more turnover-worthy plays when the Bills host the undefeated Chiefs this week.

Kansas City blitzes 36.5% of the time, fourth highest in the league. However, Allen has thrown for 705 yards, with a league-high 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions against the blitz this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Current MVP Odds: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Interesting stat line for Hurts: He averaged 33 passes a game in the first four weeks of the season. But since the Eagles' bye week, he has thrown just 21 times per game and is responsible for 16 total touchdowns (eight passing, eight rushing) and just one interception during his team's five-game winning streak.

So, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's emphasis on Saquon Barkley and the running game is paying dividends for Philadelphia.

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Current MVP Odds: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Speaking of the running game, Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's ability to marry his diverse running game with the play-action passing game has led to an explosive offense for Murray and the Cardinals.

Arizona averages 5.24 rushing yards per carry, No. 2 in the NFL. That success running the ball has opened the play-action passing game for Murray. According to Next Gen Stats, Murray has completed 72% of his passes for 817 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions for a 109.7 passer rating on play-action passes.

5. Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Current MVP Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Washington's rookie quarterback had an uneven performance in a one-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing just 50% of his passes for 202 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, Daniels still leads all rookies in passing yards (2,147), completion percentage (68.7%), passer rating (101.7) and is No. 3 in rushing yards (464).

Honorable mention: Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share