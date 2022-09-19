National Football League How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter.

But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.

"Somewhere, Ray Lewis was moaning because this is everything he did not stand for," Bayless said. "This is everything the Ravens who won the Super Bowl did not do.

"Would you believe that Tyreek Hill was thrown five balls in th fourth quarter, and he caught all five for 142 yards? And I'm thinking, ‘Where is Marlon Humphrey? Where is Marcus Peters? Where is Chuck Clark? Where is Marcus Williams? … They were all on the field, and they all played high snaps. Where were they? Obviously [Don] Wink Martindale is now running the Giants defense in New York, which is probably a big reason why they're pretty good.

"This was as humiliating and embarrassing as it could get for the Ravens franchise."

Former Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe couldn't believe Baltimore fumbled its lead either.

"[On a scale of 1-to-10, my level of shock was] 1,000," Sharpe exclaimed.

"Lamar [Jackson] can't play any better than what he played. … What was he, 21-of-29 for 318 [yards]? He ran the ball for over 100 yards. … Defense, you can't have those lapses, those blown assignments. … You're supposed to be over the top! The last thing you want to do is make a mistake when you’re playing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, because they're two of the fastest receivers in all the league. … There is no way that I thought Miami was going to score 28 points in the fourth quarter and win this game when the Ravens had dominated. … And just like that, they get a win."

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to 21-point comeback win vs. Ravens Shannon Sharpe evaluates Tua's performance and reacts to the Ravens blowing a 21-point lead.

The Ravens travel to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.