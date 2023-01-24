National Football League As Bengals-Chiefs rematch looms, Burrow-Mahomes debate reignited 19 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs … or is it Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes?

As the Bengals and Chiefs prepare to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year, the debate is once again raging between the teams' two star quarterbacks.

On one hand, Mahomes already has an MVP and Super Bowl title to his name, and seems poised to add another MVP for his performance this past regular season.

On the other, Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in his NFL career — including last year's incredible comeback to put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

"Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe made his stance clear Tuesday on who he would rather have on his team long-term.

"I'm taking Patrick Mahomes," Sharpe said. "You ask me tomorrow, I'm gonna say Patrick Mahomes. You ask me next year, I'm still gonna take Patrick Mahomes because I haven't seen any reason for me to change my mind"

However, Sharpe also gave Burrow plenty of credit.

"He's on that road to being great," Sharpe said. "What he's been able to do overcoming an ACL injury in his rookie season, the meteoric rise that he had — couldn't quite cut it at Ohio State, goes to LSU. Ed Orgeron gives him an opportunity, his junior year not so much of anything — and then for some reason, it clicks. He put it together — 60 touchdown passes, No. 1 overall pick, and he hasn't looked back. I'm not so sure he's not the second-best quarterback. Patrick Mahomes might be the only guy currently that I might take over Joe Burrow."

However, on "First Things First," Nick Wright was less kind to Burrow.

"It's amazing how fast we went from pretending Josh Allen was better than Patrick Mahomes to instantly pretending Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes," Wright said.

"I heard this take this week: ‘Joe Burrow’s the best quarterback in football, but Patrick Mahomes is a better player.' Which makes a lot of sense because Mahomes does add a lot of value in kick coverage and special teams," Wright added sarcastically.

Mahomes and Burrow will get their chance to write the next chapter in their rivalry — and the debate between them — in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. The winner advances to the Super Bowl, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

