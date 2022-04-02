Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals hope to make a splash with Will Hernandez Arizona Cardinals hope to make a splash with Will Hernandez
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals hope to make a splash with Will Hernandez

2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals have found their new starter at right guard.

The team signed free agent offensive lineman and former New York Giants guard Will Hernandez to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on Monday — and there's already a lot of buzz surrounding the former UTEP star.

The news comes on the heels of the Cardinals losing OL Max Garcia to the Giants and shortly after Hernandez — the No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — visited Arizona late last week.

Hernandez will reunite with his former college head coach Sean Kugler, who is now the Cardinals' run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Hernandez started all 49 games from 2014 to 2017 after redshirting his first year in El Paso. He was named second-team All-American after the 2016 season and named to the C-USA first-team after the 2017 season.

In his professional career, Hernandez started 56 of 62 games across four seasons, including every game in each of his first two seasons (2018-2019) and all 17 games for the Giants last season. 

He played left guard in his first three seasons with the Giants before moving to right guard in 2021.

Hernandez joins an offensive line set with center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh, and tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum entering 2022.

Get more from Arizona Cardinals Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Xavien Howard gets record-setting deal
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Xavien Howard gets record-setting deal

3 hours ago
Kyler Murray: 'I'm not too worried about my future as a Cardinal'
National Football League

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

March 25
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

March 23
The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think
National Football League

The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think

March 21
NFL free agency: Fits for Chandler Jones, Amari Cooper, more
National Football League

NFL free agency: Fits for Chandler Jones, Amari Cooper, more

March 11
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes