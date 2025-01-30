National Football League Andy Reid believes Chiefs TE Travis Kelce would make a 'heck of a football coach' Published Jan. 30, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

To say three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid is good at his job is an understatement. So, when he sees a future in coaching for one of his star players, that is high praise.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Reid spoke about his relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and revealed he thinks the veteran player could easily follow in his footsteps after he hangs up the cleats.

"Travis would be a heck of a football coach. He's able to get up there and explain things and teach these young guys exactly what he sees and feels. Not that they all have that same talent, but he's got a good feel for the game," Reid said.

At 35, Kelce is among the older players in the league and is likely thinking about his future after achieving a fifth Super Bowl appearance this season.

Off the field, Kelce has dabbled in acting, and currently hosts a game show and "The New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason. While he has never expressed a desire to coach publicly, Reid's statement comes based on his 10-plus year relationship with Kelce.

"I've been around him for so long, and we've had him my whole duration here and drafted him and so on. … I kind of know where he's at, physically [and] mentally," Reid said.

Kelce, a 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion under Reid, was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Kansas City. He and Reid have appeared in four Super Bowls together, with a fifth and possibly history-making "three-peat" championship coming up when the Chiefs face the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Kelce and veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be among the key players Reid will depend on in the big matchup.

The tight end's production struggled at the start of the season along with the rest of the Chiefs offense as they dealt with multiple injuries, but it did not stop the reigning Super Bowl champions from going 15-2.

Kelce has been clutch in the Chiefs' road to Super Bowl LIX, and Reid seems to have faith he will show up in the future when called upon.

"I know what he can do in games, and so we try to utilize him," Reid said.

"I also know what's around him, which helps him, because for a while there we were banged up a little bit. … Guys were trying to learn, and, you know, he was being double-teamed. … That wasn't as good for him," Reid said on Kelce's earlier struggles.

During the regular season, Kelce racked up 97 catches for 823 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. In the postseason, he set the NFL record for most career 100-yard playoff games (nine) and added to his all-time playoff receptions record (174).

