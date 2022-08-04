National Football League Adams-Carr, Hill-Tua highlight best new QB-WR duos in NFL BY Colin Cowherd • 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterbacks and receivers on the move dominated headlines in the NFL this offseason.

Eight quarterbacks and receivers who made the Pro Bowl over the last three seasons switched teams over the last few months. And with several new dynamic passing duos having been created, Colin Cowherd decided to rank the top 10 new quarterback-receiver combos on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."

10. Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk

How the duo was formed: The Jaguars signed Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal in March.

Key stat: The former No. 1 overall pick Lawrence is the only rookie in Jaguars franchise history to throw for 300-plus yards and at least three touchdowns in a single game and is one of nine players in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns in their first career start.

Colin's thoughts: "Christian Kirk's not as explosive and over the top as a lot of guys in the league, but he had almost 80 catches last year. He's very consistent. Trevor Lawrence has a new coach and he threw a lot of picks last year. What Trevor Lawrence has to do is figure out, ‘Who is my seven-catch per game guy?' And I think that’s Christian Kirk."

9. Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman

How the duo was formed: The Colts traded for Ryan in March, giving the Falcons a third-round pick.

Key stat: Pittman became just the fourth receiver in Colts history to post a 1,000-plus receiving yard season before turning 25.

Colin's thoughts: "This is the best offensive line Matt Ryan's ever had. So, you're going to have a little bit more time to throw and Pittman's coming off a 1,000-yard season. The weakness of the Colts to me is that they don't really have a deep wide receiver core, so Pittman's going to get a ton of looks. … Watch Pittman have a Pro Bowl-level year."

8. Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper

How the duo was formed: The Browns traded three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-pick to the Texans for Watson before signing him to a five-year, $230 million extension. The Browns traded a fifth-round pick and swapped sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire Cooper.

Key stat: Since entering the NFL in 2015, Cooper is one just three receivers to gain over 7,000 receiving yards and have at least five touchdowns of 50+ yards.

Collin's thoughts: "Get this: The last time Deshaun Watson played, he led the NFL in passing yards. Not Rodgers. Not [Tom] Brady. Not [Patrick] Mahomes. Deshaun Watson did. And this will be his best wide receiver since [DeAndre Hopkins]. He tends to be someone that when he has a guy, he goes to his guy. And Amari Cooper is a technician. He runs very good routes."

7. Tom Brady and Russell Gage

How the duo was formed: The Buccaneers signed Gage to a three-year, $30 million deal over the offseason.

Key stat: Over the last two seasons Gage has finished with 50 or more receiving yards in 16 games, more than other big names such as Adam Thielen (15), AJ Brown (14) and Hunter Renfrow (13).

Colin's thoughts: "You'd think, ‘Oh, they already have a bunch of wide receivers.’ But Chris Godwin, ACL, may not play. Gronk's gone. AB's gone. Brady last year, at 44 years old, led the NFL in attempts. Tom wants to throw it. Tom does throw it."

6. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

How the duo was formed: The Eagles traded a first and a third-round pick to the Titans for Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million extension after the trade.

Key stat: Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history to post 4,000 pass yards (4,205) and 1,000 rush yards (1,138) within their first 20 career starts.

Colin's thoughts: "AJ Brown, in the last three years with Ryan Tannehill, led them each year in receiving yards. He was the go-to guy. The Eagles, frankly, have struggled in the draft with wide receivers. They've got a couple of big misses in the last several years."

5. Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy

How the duo was formed: The Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, plus three players to the Seahawks for Wilson.

Key stat: During his rookie season in 2020, Jeudy collected the second-most receptions (52) and receiving yards (856) ever by a Broncos rookie. He missed a large chunk of last season due to injury.

Colin's thoughts: "We know that Russell made undrafted Doug Baldwin a star, Tyler Lockett a star. Jeudy is coming off an injured year, missing seven games. Like Matt Ryan, this is the best offensive line Russell Wilson's had in five or six years. He's going to have plenty of time to throw. Jeudy can be a very effective deep target. Jeudy is explosive. Is he ready to be committed as Russell Wilson is? My guess is we're going to remember how good he was in college this year."

4. Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson

How the duo was formed: The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal over the offseason.

Key Stat: Stafford was one of only two quarterbacks last season to pass for 40 or more touchdowns, tossing 41.

Colin's thoughts: "[Robinson] never had a star quarterback. He was in Jacksonville. He was in Chicago. We're not trying to be L.A. homers here, but when the signing happened, we were like, ‘Oh wow!’ Like, if you play fantasy football, go get Allen Robinson. The reports out of Rams camp is that he's just fitting fantastic."

3. Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown

How the duo was formed: The Cardinals gave up their first-round pick to the Ravens for Brown and a third-round pick.

Key stat: Murray is the first player in NFL history with 70-plus passing touchdowns and 20-plus rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Colin's thoughts: "Hollywood Brown, because he was in Baltimore, got a lot of looks, but he was unhappy and decided, ‘I’m going to go to Kyler Murray.' Well, DeAndre Hopkins is suspended. This offense is about making big plays. Hollywood Brown's going to have massive looks. By the way, he increased his receiving yards in each of his three seasons like how Kyler Murray's stats have gotten better in each of his three seasons."

2. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

How the duo was formed: The Dolphins traded a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round picks to the Chiefs for Hill, who signed a four-year extension following the trade.

Key stat: Hill is one of just three wide receivers since 2019 to total at least 3,000 receiving yards and 30 or more receiving touchdowns.

Colin's thoughts: "They have committed so much money to [Hill] and given up so many draft picks that at some point, this is economic. You've got to get your money's worth. … Say what you want for Tua, but I'll defend him here. Considering all the toxicity and the questions, he's 13-8 in a division with [Bill] Belichick and Josh Allen. It's not like Tua's incapable of distribution. If you look at Tua's numbers, they're a lot better than you think."

1. Derek Carr and Davante Adams

How the duo was formed: The Raiders traded a first-round pick and a second-round pick to the Packers for Adams, who signed a five-year extension following the trade.

Key stat: Adams finished last season as the only receiver to post 1500 or more receiving yards (1,553) and a drop percentage lower than five percent (2.4%).

Collin's thoughts: "I think Davante Adams is unique and that on any given Sunday, he's the best receiver in football. The advantage is you think that you would double-team him. But Darren Waller, when healthy, is second to Travis Kelce as tight end. Hunter Renfrow's a top five, maybe top three slot receiver. Josh Jacobs's run game and Derek Carr is a very accurate thrower, it's going to be very difficult to double-team Davante Adams. With the Raiders, you're going to have to pick your poison."

