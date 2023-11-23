National Football League Aaron Rodgers trying to speed up return from injury regardless of Jets playoff status Published Nov. 23, 2023 2:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the New York Jets sitting at 4-6 and benching quarterback Zach Wilson for former third-stringer Tim Boyle, it seems like New York's playoff hopes are fading, and thus so is seemingly the chief incentive for Aaron Rodgers to rush back from the Achilles tear he suffered on just his fourth snap as a Jet in Week 1.

Yet Rodgers is still planning to be with the Jets throughout their practices next week after they play the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins on Friday, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on a special Thanksgiving edition of "FOX NFL Sunday" from New York.

"I was told originally that if [the Jets are] out of playoff contention, Aaron will probably not try to come back," Glazer said. "Well, that changed this past week. I think Aaron, even if they're out of it, still wants to show he can come back from that Achilles tear faster than pretty much any quarterback ever."

However, Glazer cautioned that the quarterback who would potentially take the field later this season — FOX Sports senior NFL writer Peter Schrager said on the "NFL on FOX Podcast" that the return date goal for Rodgers currently would be the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders — would not be the vintage Aaron Rodgers who won four NFL MVPs with the Green Bay Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aaron's not trying to say, ‘I need to show all of the old Aaron Rodgers running all over the place,'" Glazer said. "'Just a nice little circle to keep myself out of harm's way.'"

Whether Rodgers comes back this season or not, the Jets have a tough task ahead of them over the next few weeks as they face the AFC East-leading Dolphins twice as well as the Atlanta Falcons and surprisingly playoff-contending Houston Texans with star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Aaron Rodgers plans to return from Achilles injury on Christmas Eve vs. Commanders

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share