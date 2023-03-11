Aaron Rodgers negotiation updates: Reports vary, but Jets-Packers trade in play
Aaron Rodgers' 15-year run as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback may come to a close soon.
SNY reported Saturday morning that "everything that needs to be done is essentially done," and if Rodgers wants to be a New York Jet, he will be traded there.
This follows multiple reports throughout the last few days that the Jets are on the verge of acquiring the future Hall of Famer.
However, NFL Media reported Saturday afternoon that a deal is not yet done, and the teams would negotiate if Rodgers did sign off on playing with the Jets.
Rodgers, 39, totaled 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating this season, completing 64.6% of his passes. Green Bay missed the playoffs.
Last offseason, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal with the Packers.
Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay in the 2010 NFL season and was voted the game's MVP. He is a four-time regular-season MVP.
This is a developing story.
