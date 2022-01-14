Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons, Joe Burrow highlight 'NFL on FOX' fan vote awards
The NFL won't reveal the winners of its big awards until next month, but football fans got a head start on the action this week.
We polled fans for their thoughts on who deserved the hardware this season, and the results are in. From top coach to best rookies to Most Valuable Player, here's who the fans picked in the "NFL on FOX" awards.
COACH OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Bill Belichick, Patriots; Matt LaFleur, Packers; Zac Taylor, Bengals; Mike Vrabel, Titans
The winner: Mike Vrabel
Key stat: Led Titans to 6-3 record after losing star running back Derrick Henry in Week 8.
Quote: "This is a direct reflection of our football team and our coaching staff, and I obviously owe everything to them." — Vrabel
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Najee Harris, Steelers; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Mac Jones, Patriots
The winner: Ja'Marr Chase
Key stat: 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Quote: "I said I was gonna put on a show for you guys." — Chase.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Odafe Oweh, Ravens; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
The winner: Micah Parsons
Key stat: Led Cowboys with 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.
Quote: "This means so much to me, but we're not done yet." — Parsons.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Joe Burrow, Bengals; James Conner, Cardinals; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Nick Bosa, 49ers
The winner: Joe Burrow
Key stat: Passed for 4,611 yards after missing six games last season with a knee injury.
Quote: "He's got that Joe Namath quality to him." — Mark Sanchez
NON-QB OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Davante Adams, Packers; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Jonathan Taylor, Colts
The winner: Cooper Kupp
Key stat: Led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).
Quote: "I can't quite figure him out, but bottom line is, he steps in between those white lines and catches balls." — Mark Sanchez
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The nominees: Aaron Donald, Rams; Myles Garrett, Browns; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; T.J. Watt, Steelers
The winner: T.J. Watt
Key stat: Tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record with 22.5.
Quote: "He was just a huge factor on their defense, keeping that team afloat. I don't know, is he the best Watt player in the NFL?" — Mark Sanchez
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
The nominees: Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Joe Burrow, Bengals; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Jonathan Taylor, Colts
The winner: Aaron Rodgers
Key stat: Passed for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the NFL in passer rating (111.9).
Quote: "It is truly the highlight of my career. Thank you for everybody who voted for me." — Rodgers