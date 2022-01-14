National Football League Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons, Joe Burrow highlight 'NFL on FOX' fan vote awards 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL won't reveal the winners of its big awards until next month, but football fans got a head start on the action this week.

We polled fans for their thoughts on who deserved the hardware this season, and the results are in. From top coach to best rookies to Most Valuable Player, here's who the fans picked in the "NFL on FOX" awards.

COACH OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Bill Belichick, Patriots; Matt LaFleur, Packers; Zac Taylor, Bengals; Mike Vrabel, Titans

The winner: Mike Vrabel

Key stat: Led Titans to 6-3 record after losing star running back Derrick Henry in Week 8.

Quote: "This is a direct reflection of our football team and our coaching staff, and I obviously owe everything to them." — Vrabel

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Najee Harris, Steelers; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Mac Jones, Patriots

The winner: Ja'Marr Chase

Key stat: 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Quote: "I said I was gonna put on a show for you guys." — Chase.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Odafe Oweh, Ravens; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

The winner: Micah Parsons

Key stat: Led Cowboys with 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.

Quote: "This means so much to me, but we're not done yet." — Parsons.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Joe Burrow, Bengals; James Conner, Cardinals; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Nick Bosa, 49ers

The winner: Joe Burrow

Key stat: Passed for 4,611 yards after missing six games last season with a knee injury.

Quote: "He's got that Joe Namath quality to him." — Mark Sanchez

NON-QB OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Davante Adams, Packers; Cooper Kupp, Rams; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The winner: Cooper Kupp

Key stat: Led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Quote: "I can't quite figure him out, but bottom line is, he steps in between those white lines and catches balls." — Mark Sanchez

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The nominees: Aaron Donald, Rams; Myles Garrett, Browns; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; T.J. Watt, Steelers

The winner: T.J. Watt

Key stat: Tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record with 22.5.

Quote: "He was just a huge factor on their defense, keeping that team afloat. I don't know, is he the best Watt player in the NFL?" — Mark Sanchez

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

The nominees: Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Joe Burrow, Bengals; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The winner: Aaron Rodgers

Key stat: Passed for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the NFL in passer rating (111.9).

Quote: "It is truly the highlight of my career. Thank you for everybody who voted for me." — Rodgers

