National Football League 49ers' George Kittle reportedly absent from practice with hamstring tightness Published Sep. 19, 2024 4:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle was absent from practice on Thursday due to hamstring tightness, ESPN reported. The injury opens up the possibility that Kittle could miss San Francisco's Week 3 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Kittle's injury comes in the wake of 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey being placed on injured reserve due to calf and Achilles injuries, while All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out multiple weeks due to a calf strain. Rookie wide receiver and 2024 first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall is still on injured reserve after being shot just before the season. Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery and play this year.

Kittle, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown this season.

San Francisco is 1-1, with a Week 1 win over the New York Jets and a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings under its belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers George Kittle

share