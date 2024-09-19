National Football League
49ers' George Kittle reportedly absent from practice with hamstring tightness
National Football League

49ers' George Kittle reportedly absent from practice with hamstring tightness

Published Sep. 19, 2024 4:43 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle was absent from practice on Thursday due to hamstring tightness, ESPN reported. The injury opens up the possibility that Kittle could miss San Francisco's Week 3 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Kittle's injury comes in the wake of 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey being placed on injured reserve due to calf and Achilles injuries, while All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out multiple weeks due to a calf strain. Rookie wide receiver and 2024 first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall is still on injured reserve after being shot just before the season. Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery and play this year.

Kittle, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown this season.

San Francisco is 1-1, with a Week 1 win over the New York Jets and a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings under its belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Six landing spots that could save Panthers QB Bryce Young's career

Six landing spots that could save Panthers QB Bryce Young's career

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes