2026 Washington Commanders Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Commanders fans, the mission is set as the 2026 schedule has officially arrived.

Washington now has its full route mapped out, complete with division battles and key stretches that will shape the season. Now it’s time to see how this team charts its course, one week at a time.

Commanders' Full 2026 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Sept. 20 @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts (in London)

Week 5: Oct. 11 at New York Giants

Week 6: Oct. 19 @ San Francisco 49ers (Monday)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 10: Nov. 12 vs. New York Giants (Thursday)

Week 11: Nov. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday)

Week 12: Nov. 29 @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 13: Dec. 6 @ Tennessee Titans

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 16: Dec. 27, at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Jan. 3, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: TBD vs. Dallas Cowboys

Commanders 2026 Season Prediction

Despite a healthy Jayden Daniels returning, our Ralph Vacchiano predicts the Commanders will struggle to compete in the NFC East, finishing the season with a 6-11 record.

"The Washington Commanders are counting on the healthy return of Jayden Daniels to vault them into contention, but even that could be tough unless the complete rebuild of their league-worst defense actually works," Vacchiano wrote. "They’ll find out because they face six of the top 11 offensive teams from last season, plus two more teams (Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals) that could be in the top 10 this year. In fact, outside of road trips to Arizona and Tennessee, they don’t face anyone who doesn’t have a legit shot at the playoffs in 2026. Daniels’ return will surely give them a boost, but they are plugging in so many new pieces, including two new coordinators, that they might need time to figure it all out. But this schedule really doesn’t give them any breaks.

Commanders' 2026 Projected Win Total

The Commanders' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 7.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +5000, making them the favorites to win it all. Their odds to make the playoffs are +194.

Commanders' Notable Offseason Moves

The Commanders have had a busy offseason under head coach Dan Quinn, with a clear emphasis on improving the defense. Washington added pass rusher Odafe Oweh and used the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft on an Ohio State linebacker.

On offense, newly hired coordinator David Blough helped guide key additions, including tight end Chig Okonkwo and running back Rachaad White, while the team also selected Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round and Penn State's all-time leading rusher in running back Kaytron Allen in the sixth round.

How We've Assessed The Commanders' Offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Commanders at No. 23 in his power rankings.

"Dan Quinn fell in love with Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, and that’s great. But what this team needed most was offensive playmakers. They got Clemson WR Antonio Williams in the third, but they needed more, plus more help on the offensive line," Vacchiano wrote.

Washington's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a C grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"Washington found a future star at linebacker in Sonny Styles and one of my favorite wideouts in Antonio Williams," Rang wrote.