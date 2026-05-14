2026 NFL Schedule Release: Rams-Seahawks on Christmas Part of FOX's Slate

NFL fans, be prepared to not only turn on FOX for every Sunday this fall, but also on a pair of major holidays.

The majority of FOX's slate of games for the 2026 NFL regular season was unveiled during Thursday's schedule release, with 92 games set to air on FOX from Week 1 through Week 17. That includes a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game on Christmas Day, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on FOX. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will also have a major holiday tilt on FOX, with the two teams going head-to-head on Thanksgiving Day.

Several other marquee matchups will also take place on FOX in 2026. The Chicago Bears travel to play their top rival, the Green Bay Packers. The San Francisco 49ers will try to get revenge on the Seahawks after last season's playoff drubbing. There will also be an intriguing Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers on FOX.

FOX will also air an undetermined number of games in Week 18, with dates and times of all 16 matchups that week set to be determined at a later date.

Here's a look at FOX's full slate of games as released on May 14.

Week 1: Commanders, Eagles Go Head-to-Head

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top storylines: The NFL season kicks off with a matchup of newly hired head coaches with the Falcons' Kevin Stefanski and the Steelers' Mike McCarthy. The Bears and Panthers hope to build off playoff appearances in 2025, while the Saints and Lions strive to make it back to the postseason. Division rivals Commanders and Eagles meet in a 2025 NFC Championship rematch. Could Fernando Mendoza make his NFL debut with the Raiders?

Week 2: Commanders, Cowboys Meet On "America's Game Of The Week"

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Kyler Murray might be under center for the Vikings in a major tilt at Chicago. NFC East rivals the Commanders and the Cowboys are hoping to rebound after falling short in 2025. Can new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks?

Week 3: Can Chargers Upset Bills?

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Bills' Josh Allen face off in a battle of quarterbacks looking to overcome playoff shortcomings. Jets' coach Aaron Glenn will return to Detroit, where he was the defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024.

Week 4: Rams, Eagles Set For Epic Matchup

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The week starts with a battle of the two NFL teams in Texas. The Rams and Eagles meet in a matchup of the NFC's top contenders. Will Malik Willis (Dolphins) or Kyler Murray (Vikings) provide their new team with more value?

Week 5: NFL's Longest Rivalry Renewed

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: FOX will broadcast a trio of division rivalries in Week 5. The Giants and Commanders hope to be darkhorses in the NFC East. The Bears and the Packers met three times in 2025, including an epic playoff game. Will this be another postseason preview? The Seahawks and 49ers also met in the NFC playoffs. Can the 49ers avenge a 35-point defeat from last year's divisional round?

Week 6: Falcons Host Bears In Big Game

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Week 6 will bring another slew of in-division rivalries with the Ravens playing the Browns, the Titans traveling to Indianapolis and the Rams hosting the Cardinals. The Rams' defense could have the Cardinals' number as coach Mike LaFleur was Los Angeles' offensive coordinator before getting the head coach position. The Falcons will also seek to get a statement win against the Bears.

Bears draw criticism over draft, Trust Ben Johnson to lead them to the Super Bowl?

Week 7: Will Lions Get Revenge For Last Thanksgiving?

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (4:25 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be tested against Texans' defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield relishes the opportunity to play his former team, the Panthers. The Packers and Lions meet in a heated NFC North rivalry on "America's Game of the Week" after splitting last season's series.

Week 8: Chargers, Rams Battle For LA Supremacy

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Vikings and Lions are looking to rebound from down seasons in the NFC North. The Falcons and Buccaneers try to capture NFC South supremacy. Could the Chargers and Rams battle at SoFi Stadium be a preview of Super Bowl LXI, which is also set to be in SoFi Stadium?

Week 9: Tom Brady Returns To Foxborough

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Tom Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium in Week 9, as he'll be on the call for Packers-Patriots in "America's Game of the Week." Will that game also serve as a Super Bowl preview? Can the Giants challenge the Eagles for the NFC East division title?

Week 10: 49ers-Cowboys Highlight Tripleheader

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions (9:30 a.m. ET in Munich, Germany)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Drake Maye and the Patriots and Jared Goff and the Lions head to Germany for FOX's first abroad broadcast of the 2026 season. There are three division rivalries in the second slate of games, with the Vikings and Packers highlighting that group of games. Finally, two of the NFC's classic teams will meet on "America's Game of the Week" when the 49ers travel to Dallas.

Week 11: Will Lamar Jackson Make MVP Case?

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: Cam Ward will look to improve over his second season in the NFL. The Dolphins and Bills meet in an AFC East rivalry. Also, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens seek to get back into the playoffs in 2026 after missing it in 2025 as they take on the reigning NFC South champs.

Week 12: Can 49ers Get Revenge On Seahawks?

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Seahawks and 49ers meet for their second and final 2026 matchup, which will surely impact the NFC West race.

Week 13: Jaguars, Bears Look To Make Playoffs Again

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The 2025 division winners in the AFC South and the NFC North meet when the Jaguars travel to Chicago. Newly acquired Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will play his former team, the Dolphins, as the Broncos welcome Miami to Denver.

Week 14: Will We Get Another Epic Burrow-Mahomes Game?

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Chiefs and Bengals meet in a rematch of the 2021 and 2022 AFC Championship Games, pitting two of the game's top quarterbacks against each other. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are both seeking to help their teams get back into the postseason in 2026, though, after missing the postseason in 2025. That isn't the only notable rivalry that will air on FOX in Week 14, with the Rams and 49ers going head-to-head that Sunday.

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have met in the AFC Championship Games. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Week 15: Seahawks, Eagles Meet In Big Saturday Game

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (5 p.m. ET on Saturday)

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Seahawks and Eagles meet in a Saturday special between two NFC contenders. It's also a matchup between the last two Super Bowl winners. The Saints and Buccaneers could also be fighting for the top spot in the NFC South that same weekend.

Week 16: NFC Title Game Rematch On Christmas

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET on Friday)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Rams and Seahawks meet in an NFC Championship Game rematch on Christmas Day that could determine how the NFC West plays out. Newly hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel returns to Miami, where he was the head coach for four seasons. There's a battle between the two teams that last had the No. 1 overall pick in the Titans and Raiders.

Week 17: Will Ben Johnson Beat Former Team?

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)

Top Storylines: The Giants and Cowboys meet in a historic NFC East rivalry. The Lions and Bears face off in a battle of the last two NFC North division winners as Chicago head coach Ben Johnson looks to beat his former team on "America's Game of the Week."