2026 NFL Odds Week 10: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

NFL Week 10 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday clash between Washington and the New York Giants.

The Bears, Broncos, Eagles and Buccaneers have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 10 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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Thursday, Nov. 12

Spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants -125, Commanders +105

O/U: 43.5

Sunday, Nov. 15

Spread: Lions -2.5

Moneyline: Lions -142, Patriots +120

O/U: 50.5

Spread: Texans -4.5

Moneyline: Texans -192, Browns +160

O/U: 39.5

Spread: Jaguars -9.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -500, Titans +380

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Bills -8.5

Moneyline: Bills -550, Jets +410

O/U: 51.5

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Falcons +145

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Colts -2.5

Moneyline: Colts -135, Dolphins +114

O/U: 41.5

Spread: Packers -3

Moneyline: Packers -170, Vikings +142

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Panthers -1.5

Moneyline: Panthers -120, Saints +100

O/U: 47.5

Spread: Rams -7

Moneyline: Rams -310, Cardinals +250

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks -166, Raiders +140

O/U: 42.5

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Moneyline: 49ers -225, Cowboys +185

O/U: 55.5

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals -170, Steelers +142

O/U: 47.5

Monday, Nov. 16

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Moneyline: Ravens -185, Chargers +154

O/U: 38.5