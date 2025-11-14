2026 NFL Mock Draft, AFC East: Biggest Needs for Jets, Dolphins, Bills, Patriots

For the football obsessed, the expression "It’s the most wonderful time of the year," is not so much a reflection about the holidays as it is about mock drafts. They're like Thanksgiving meals — we seemingly can’t get enough of them.

So, shortly after releasing a traditional first-round mock draft, we thought it would be worthwhile to identify each team's most glaring holes as well as strong prospect fits to fill them.

With two clubs emerging as legitimate contenders for the No. 1 pick, the AFC East felt like the perfect starting point to kick off the series. Here are early projections for the entire division's selections on Days 1 and 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

First round, No. 3 overall pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Jets’ decision to trade cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to load up on draft picks suggests that the club is willing to undergo a complete roster rebuild. Perhaps that will allow New York to package picks to trade for a veteran quarterback, with intriguing candidates such as Kyler Murray and divisional rival Tua Tagovailoa thought to be potentially available this offseason. Should Jets general manager Darren Mougey take the more conventional approach, Mendoza’s inspirational play at Indiana could make him the first quarterback off the board this year. His dual-threat ability would make him an intriguing fit in the offense that head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand have used with incumbent starter Justin Fields this season.

First round, No. 30 overall pick (from Colts): Mark Fletcher, RB, Miami

While the focus is understandably dedicated to the Jets’ looming decision at quarterback, it seems nearly as likely that the club will also be seeking a new running back, with Breece Hall in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract. Hall is a talented back — and is still just 24 years-old — but the Jets were likely expecting multiple 1,0000-yard rushing seasons from him when they selected him No. 36 overall four years ago, and he has failed to deliver even one of them thus far. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Fletcher is a bigger, burlier back than Hall and might offer more of the grit between the tackles Glenn and Engstrand were accustomed to with the Detroit Lions.

Second round, No. 34 overall pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Glenn may see shades of his former playmaking self at cornerback in Terrell, an undersized but scrappy nickel cornerback with a penchant for making big plays. Terrell is the younger, smaller brother of former first-round pick and current Atlanta Falcons standout corner A.J. Terrell. No wonder he plays with the chip on his shoulder of a sibling seeking to better his predecessor. He has intercepted three passes over his first three years at Clemson (where A.J. played as well), but has twice as many forced fumbles, a testament to his closing speed and competitiveness. For a team needing a new infusion of talent at cornerback with Gardner (and Michael Carter II) now gone, Terrell might prove a steal if his slight frame (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) left him available early in the second round.

Second round, No. 44 overall pick: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Trading Williams has left a gaping hole in the middle of New York’s defensive line — frankly, one the Jets are going to struggle to replace in this draft. There simply aren’t many defensive tackles capable of clogging up running lanes and providing a consistent pass rush like Williams did over his first seven seasons in the NFL (59 tackles for loss, 40 sacks). Miller needs some refining, but he offers intriguing traits, including impressive agility for his burly 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame, as well as the power to contribute immediately. I see a day one starter who, in a couple of years, could develop into a standout.

The Jets are rebuilding again, but Aaron Glenn and Co. will need to make the most of their impending high draft picks. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

First round, No. 7 overall pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

With all due respect to the aforementioned Jets, the Dolphins might be the league’s most fascinating team this offseason, with head coach Mike McDaniel and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa candidates to follow former GM Chris Grier out of town. But should the club opt to keep both, this year’s top-rated pass-blocker might go a long way in settling what until recently had been one of the league’s most potent offenses. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound Fano has the look and athleticism of a tight end, boasting terrific quickness and agility to mirror edge rushers. Putting him at right tackle and pushing incumbent starter Larry Borom inside to his well-suited right guard role would make a lot of sense.

Second round, No. 40 overall pick: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

While I believe Miami’s offense can get back on track with some reshuffling, there has been a steeper decline at cornerback for this franchise in recent years — and it absolutely fell into the abyss following the Jalen Ramsey trade. Cisse plays with a degree of physicality and competitiveness that might remind some of Ramsey, while also possessing the agility and acceleration to handle man coverage.

Third round, No. 71 overall pick: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Some Dolphins fans want the club to cut bait with Tagovailoa. Others feel that with improved pass protection and a healthy return of Tyreek Hill, Tua also will return to form next season. Spending a mid-round selection on a talent like Allar could be a quality compromise. Standing a prototypical 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, and boasting one of the strongest arms in the class, Allar is a significantly different type of quarterback than Tagovailoa. He also could be had at a discount after suffering a broken left ankle earlier this season.

Third round, No. 77 overall pick (from Texans): Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

One position that would seem to be in obvious need of an upgrade in Miami is tight end, where the Dolphins’ resorted to luring Darren Waller out of retirement. Waller played well — catching all four touchdowns thrown to Miami tight ends this year — but at 33-years old and currently on IR, he’s not the future. Stowers is a former quarterback with impressive agility and acceleration for his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame. At that size, Stowers won’t be a fit for every club, but I like his ability to attack the seam if complemented by Miami’s speed at running back and receiver.

Third round, No. 95 overall pick (from Eagles): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Like the aforementioned Stowers at tight end, Johnson’s relatively slim frame (6-0, 182 pounds) could knock him down some draft boards, but his tape is among the best of this year’s cornerback class. He is an instinctive, technically-sound player who matches his pro-ready game with terrific quickness, changing directions seamlessly to stick to the hip of receivers. Miami has four cornerbacks, including starters Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas, slated for free agency after this season.

It remains unclear if Mike McDaniel and/or Tua Tagovailoa will be with the Dolphins next season. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

First round, No. 23 overall pick: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Bills look like a Super Bowl contender in nearly every way, with one obvious exception: run defense. The club currently ranks 28th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,328), 31st in touchdowns surrendered on the ground (14) and tied with the New York Giants for dead last in average yards given up per rush (5.5). A healthy Ed Oliver would help, but the Bills could use more girth and range at linebacker, as well. Hill’s big plays have dropped this season, with Texas asking him to play more of a traditional off-ball linebacker rather than pass-rusher, but the 6-foot-3, 238-pounder plays with the instincts and tenacity to be an immediate difference-maker, while providing the versatility Sean McDermott would appreciate.

Second round, No. 54 overall pick: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Even with the expected full recovery of Oliver, the Bills will almost certainly be investing at least one early-round pick on a defensive tackle. After all, four of the club's current interior defensive linemen (DaQuan Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips and Phidarian Mathis) will enter free agency at the conclusion of this season. At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Orange is aptly named (and nicknamed as "Big Citrus"), bulldozing would-be blockers with his size and power.

Third round, No. 88 overall pick: Keon Sabb, S, Alabama

With two safeties also pending free agents (including longtime starter Jordan Poyer), the Bills might consider restocking each level of their defense over the first two days of the draft. Sabb is a bit of a throwback safety, punishing ball-carriers with bone-rattling hits. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder is a New Jersey native who won a national championship at Michigan. And after missing half of last season with a broken foot, he's emerged as one of the Crimson Tide's leaders.

The Bills again have Super Bowl expectations but also a roster to match. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

First round, No. 32 overall pick: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

It hasn’t taken long for the Patriots to adopt head coach Mike Vrabel’s personality, and I expect the same ultra-competitive nature is also going to be evident in New England’s draft picks this spring. Howell certainly would qualify, currently leading the SEC with 10.5 sacks. He plays with as high-revving of a motor as you’ll see in this class and has also demonstrated great versatility, including dropping into coverage when necessary. Some teams will overthink things with him, however, as he began his college career at Bowling Green and has a "tweener" frame at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

Second round, No. 64 overall pick: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

The Patriots’ terrific 2025 season is all the more impressive given the big contributions of rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, who have collectively allowed nine sacks through 11 games while securing the left side. Their success might embolden GM Eliot Wolf to address the club’s long-term future at right tackle, as well, with 34-year-old Morgan Moses currently manning the position and his primary backup, Vederian Lowe, a pending free agent. Like so many before him at Iowa, Dunker offers a prototypical frame and game, allowing just four sacks over the past two seasons at right tackle for the Hawkeyes.

Third round, No. 96 overall pick: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Trading away Kyle Dugger (to the Steelers) before the deadline raised eyebrows for a lot of Patriots fans, and with Jaylinn Hawkins a pending free agent, New England will be looking for reinforcements at safety. Taaffe is a former walk-on turn three-year starter whose awareness and instincts have helped him become one of this year’s better prospects at the position. He’s a reliable open-field tackler with sticky hands, turning six of his 13 career pass breakups into interceptions.

Surprise, surprise: The Patriots currently have the best record in football under new coach Mike Vrabel. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .