2026 NFL Draft Order Ahead of Week 18: Raiders In Pole Position for No. 1 Pick
2026 NFL Draft Order Ahead of Week 18: Raiders In Pole Position for No. 1 Pick

Updated Jan. 2, 2026 11:40 a.m. ET

Not only do we still have much of the playoff picture left to sort out in Week 18, but we also have much of the 2026 NFL Draft order to figure out entering the final week of the 2025 regular season. 

The first 18 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will officially be determined following Sunday's slate. We still don't know who'll have the No. 1 overall pick, either. However, the Las Vegas Raiders will get the No. 1 overall pick if they lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. If the Raiders win, the New York Giants would pass them in the draft order if they lose to the Dallas Cowboys. 

Let's take a closer look at the 2026 NFL Draft order as Week 18 develops:

2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. New York Jets (3-13) 

4. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (4-12)

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-10)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) 

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) 

11. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

12. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 7-9)  

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

14. Dallas Cowboys (7-7-1) 

15. Detroit Lions (8-7)

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

17. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

18. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-8)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)  

21. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 9-6-1)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) 

23. Buffalo Bills (11-5)  

24. Los Angeles Rams (12-4) 

25. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) 

26. Houston Texans (11-5)

27. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 12-4) 

28. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

29. Chicago Bears (11-5) 

30. New England Patriots (13-3)

31. Denver Broncos (13-3) 

32. Seattle Seahawks (13-3) 

