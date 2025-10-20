National Football League
National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 7
Published Oct. 20, 2025 11:40 a.m. ET
The 2026 NFL Draft may still be months away, but every week of the regular season shifts the outlook for teams looking toward the future. After seven weeks of play, the NFL draft order is beginning to take shape as struggling squads position themselves near the top while playoff hopefuls slide toward the bottom.
Here’s how the projected 2026 NFL draft order looks after Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season:
2026 NFL Draft Order
- New York Jets (0-7)
- Miami Dolphins (1-6)
- New Orleans Saints (1-6)
- Tennessee Titans (1-6)
- Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
- Cleveland Browns (2-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)
- New York Giants (2-5)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-5)
- Houston Texans (2-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
- Washington Commanders (3-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 3-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
- Carolina Panthers (4-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)
- Chicago Bears (4-2)
- Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville - 4-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- Detroit Lions (4-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (5-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- Denver Broncos (5-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- New England Patriots (5-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay - 4-1-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-1)
Who is the best team in the NFL?, Gronk, Terry, Michael, Howie give their picks | FOX NFL Sunday
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin Surge; Beck Plummets
The Chiefs Have Their Swagger Back, and What Else We Learned in Week 7
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions
2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Josh Jacobs Listed As True Game-Time Decision
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin Surge; Beck Plummets
The Chiefs Have Their Swagger Back, and What Else We Learned in Week 7
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions
2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: Josh Jacobs Listed As True Game-Time Decision
Item 1 of 2