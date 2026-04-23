2026 NFL Draft grades: Did Cowboys Ace Their Two First-Round Picks?

What had been mocked everywhere for months became official Thursday night: The Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And then draft day really began in Pitsburgh. Stick with us, as I'll be analyzing and grading every selection in real time.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Rang: An ideal fit for the Raiders both from a physical and intangible perspective, Mendoza isn’t just the right pick, he’s the perfect one. His prototypical size, pre- and post-snap recognition and accuracy from both the pocket and on the move should make him a star in Klint Kubiak’s offense. Even better, Mendoza has composure on and off the field needed for a team based in a city with the many, varied distractions of Las Vegas.

Grade: A

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Rang: Finishing dead last in the AFC in sacks, the Jets made the right choice to add this year’s top pass-rusher. Bailey’s burst and bend off the edge is elite. He is a realistic Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate who projects as a 10-plus sack-a-year difference-maker.

Grade: A

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Rang: Throw out the narrative about positional value, Love’s ability to immediately boost Mike LaFleur’s offense justifies this selection. Frankly, GM Monti Ossenfort needed a slam dunk and Love should provide it. His creativity, elusiveness and breakaway speed have earned comparisons to NFL superstars like Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson from scouts traveling through South Bend for the past two years. Critics, of course, have a point about the fact that drafting a running back this year comes with zero salary relief — something that typically occurs with rookies. Love could be the best running back in the NFL next year, but the Cardinals will already be paying him close to that, regardless.

Grade: B+

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Rang: It's our first "upset" of the night, but two people certainly not upset with this selection are Titans quarterback Cam Ward and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Head coach Robert Saleh and Daboll were both fired from recent head-coaching positions because their respective offenses struggled to score. Tate isn’t an elite athlete, but his frame, speed and tracking skills help him project as a legitimate No. 1 candidate.

Grade: B+

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

Rang: This is a fascinating selection for the Giants, as Reese gives the Giants as formidable a trio of edge rushers as there is in the NFL, teaming, of course, with recent top-10 selections Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Reese’s ability to play the off-ball linebacker position, as well as project as a dynamic pass-rusher gives head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson an awful lot of flexibility. And unlike some of the coaches who passed on Reese, Harbaugh has the security to give him time to develop.

Grade: A-

6. Kansas City Chiefs (via Browns): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Rang: I love the Chiefs’ bold decision to trade up for Delane, who would not have lasted until No. 9 overall given the way the board changed once the Titans surprisingly took wideout Carnell Tate. While the gap between Delane and the No. 2 cornerback isn't quite as big as it is at the QB and RB positions, he is unquestionably the best corner in this class and the Chiefs desperately needed to address this position.

Grade: A

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Rang: Both in Seattle and most recently in Washington, Dan Quinn was blessed to have future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker. Remarkably, Quinn will now have an even better athlete in the middle of his Commanders defense in Styles. There are only a few linebackers in NFL history with Styles’ combination of size and speed — Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher comes to mind. Washington needed to find an alpha on defense and Styles should prove to be that immediately.

Grade: A

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Rang: GM Mickey Loomis has never been one to shy from aggressive picks, and the selection of Tyson is certainly that. Critics will point out his struggles with durability, but his tape is excellent. This is a pick about potential, but also an affirmation of Tyler Shough and head coach Kellen Moore. If Tyson stays healthy, he’ll be a star — that’s a significant "if" though, capping this grade.

Grade: B

9. Cleveland Browns (via Chiefs): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Rang: The Browns desperately needed to find a left tackle and a wide receiver from this draft, and with the top two wideouts already off the board, Cleveland’s choice was clear. It will be fascinating to see how well Fano plays in comparison to Tyson — who, of course, the Browns traded away the opportunity to draft. Fano’s size and agility should make him the Browns’ day one starter at left tackle.

Grade: B

10. New York Giants (from Bengals): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Rang: Mauigoa starred at right tackle for The U, but I believe the Giants will move him inside to right guard. His girth and power make him an ideal fit for New York, a club looking to adopt the run-heavy attack John Harbaugh preferred at Baltimore. I actually like this fit even better than Spencer Fano in Cleveland one pick earlier — despite the left tackle position being more valued than interior blockers.

Grade: A

11. Dallas Cowboys (from Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Rang: The Cowboys allowed an NFC-worst 35 passing touchdowns a year ago, and Downs is the player in this draft best equipped to fix that issue. His remarkable instincts and speed were obvious since his true freshman season, and they're why I had him as the best player in this draft. Critics will argue that Downs didn’t generate enough big plays, but smart quarterbacks simply stopped throwing the ball anywhere near him. The Cowboys needed a new sheriff in the secondary and they just got him.

Grade: A

12. Miami Dolphins (from Cowboys): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Rang: The first true upset of the draft and a real roll of the dice similar to the gamble general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made in paying big money to quarterback Malik Willis. At his best, Proctor can be dominant. But even his former head coach, Nick Saban, has publicly talked about Proctor’s struggles with maintaining his weight. This is a risky pick that could wind up busting. With the local superstar Rueben Bain Jr. still available, taking Proctor is especially head-scratching.

Grade: C-

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Rang: The pending retirement of Jimmy Garoppolo meant that the Rams would be looking to this draft for a backup quarterback, but to take Simpson at No. 13 is bold, indeed. There is no denying that he is a good fit in Sean McVay’s offense — he was listed as such in my best NFL team fits for each of this year’s QBs — but this is easily the gutsiest pick of the first round thus far. This is obviously a move made for the long term. But I can't help but wonder if the Rams, presumably Super Bowl contenders in 2026, will later wish they’d selected a player likelier to make an immediate impact. Of course, if Simpson ultimately pans out, Les Snead and McVay will once again be proven geniuses. '

Grade: B

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Rang: John Harbaugh may have left town, but the Baltimore tradition of building through the trenches is still going strong with the selection of Ioane — the last of the dozen prospects I gave a first-round grade to. Ioane’s girth, balance and power make him a day one upgrade at left guard with Pro Bowl potential. While I love Ioane’s fit, I do question how much better the Ravens’ pass rush might be if Rueben Bain Jr. had gone here.

Grade: B+

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Rang: GM Jason Licht has made a career out of stealing really good players on draft day (like Emeka Egbuka a year ago, for example) and that happened again here with Bain. The most physically violent player in this draft, Bain’s ability to bulldoze his way through contact translates well to the NFL. The Bucs needed to find someone to operate opposite YaYa Diaby and Bain’s ability to play all over the defensive line should make him an immediate hit.

Grade: A-

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Rang: I’m as intrigued by Sadiq’s talent as anyone. He is one of the most explosive athletes in this draft at any position. Unless the Jets have a longer-term plan at quarterback than Geno Smith, however, I have some concerns about his fit in New York. Smith failed to link up much with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas a year ago (or with Seattle’s tight ends in 2024). I do like Sadiq’s willingness to block, and his obvious upside as a focal point in this offense. But I don’t think this will be the immediate hit for the Jets that some do.

Grade: B-

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Rang: It was obvious that the Lions would be priotizing an offensive tackle early in this draft, and Miller’s durability makes him a perfect fit for Dan Campbell. I like this pick a lot.

Grade: B+

18: Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Rang: Like the Dolphins and the Rams, the Vikings are swinging for the fences with this selection. Banks’ highlight reel is full of top-10-caliber plays. But it's a short reel, as Banks struggled to stay on the field throughout his college career. The Vikings recently made Brian Flores the highest-paid defensive coordinator ever, so clearly he feels confident he can unlock Banks’ undeniable potential. Still, this is as risky as it gets.

Grade: C+

19: Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Rang: The ominous knee injury suffered by starting offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu a year ago made this a position of need for the Panthers. Freeling’s upside is as good as any tackle in this class. He’s only started one year, but I like this bet on traits.

Grade: B

20: Philadelphia Eagles (from Cowboys): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Rang: The speculation concerning A.J. Brown’s future (or lack thereof) in Philadelphia will only intensify with this selection. Lemon lacks Brown’s size but plays with great physicality and competitiveness. As a receiver, runner (on reverses) and returner, Lemon will quickly prove a fan — and more importantly Jalen Hurts’ — favorite. I love the aggression of the Eagles to trade up with the Cowboys and get Lemon, who likely would’ve come off the board a pick later to the Steelers.

Grade: A

21: Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OL, Arizona State

Rang: A surprising selection for the Steelers here. Iheanachor has exciting traits to develop, but with recent first-round picks invested in tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, I thought the Steelers would have been better off getting Aaron Rodgers (or whoever the Steelers QB is) a weapon, rather than another blocker.

Grade: C+

22: Los Angeles Chargers: Ahkeem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Rang: Mesidor is arguably the most polished pass-rusher of this class. He doesn’t rely on his burst and power — though he checks boxes in those categories — but really pairs his hands and feet well and has more tools in his belt than your local carpenter. Jim Harbaugh prioritizes production, competitiveness and toughness, and Mesidor offers all those. But his age (25) and history of foot injuries are concerning.

Grade: B

23: Dallas Cowboys (from Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Rang: Among the most explosive edge rushers of this class, Lawrence gets upfield in a hurry — as his 40-yard dash time (4.52) and vertical jump (40 inches) suggest. He isn’t as bendy off the edge as some of the top rushers of this class, but given the presence of recent acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary, I think Lawrence could be a great fit who reinforces the investment Dallas made earlier Thursday in Caleb Downs.

Grade: B

24: Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Rang: With all due respect to the receivers drafted ahead of him, Concepcion is the premier playmaker of this class, scoring in four out of every five games over his three-year college career. His speed makes him a vertical threat, but I especially like Concepcion in the quick game — an area that Shedeur Sanders excels in. While Concepcion is also a dynamic returner, he struggles with drops, which should concern Browns fans given the struggles the club has had for decades now at quarterback.

Grade: B

25: Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Rang: Thieneman is a steal at this point in the first round. He is among the cleanest players in this class, offering terrific instincts, speed and ball skills. As high as I am on Caleb Downs, I don’t think there was that much of a difference between the two. I love how the Bears have upgraded the coverage skills at safety with this selection of Thieneman and the free-agent addition of Coby Bryant.

Grade: A

26: Houston Texans: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

Rang: The Texans have invested at offensive tackle, but the shortest path to the quarterback is right up the middle and C.J. Stroud struggled with rushers in his face. Adding one of the grittiest interior blockers in this class makes so much sense to get Stroud back on track. Rutledge starred at right guard in college but also has the smarts and quickness to play center, giving the Texans ideal flexibility.

Grade: B

27: Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Rang: After making one of the biggest gambles of the first round with the selection of Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor at No. 12, the Dolphins did the exact opposite here with Johnson. He may lack elite measureables, but he's one of the cleaner prospects in this class. His athleticism and instincts jump off the tape. He is so smooth in coverage and made plays on the ball. This is one of my favorite players in the draft.

Grade: A

28: New England Patriots (from Bills): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Rang: This is a really interesting selection by the Patriots, as Lomu played the past two seasons at left tackle for Utah. That's where 2025 first-rounder Will Campbell played for New England just last year. Lomu currently lacks the physicality to play the right tackle position, so this selection could portend Campbell moving to guard. I like Lomu’s upside, but I see him being a year away from really contributing.

Grade: C

29: Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Rang: Chris Jones remains one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles, but Kansas City is wise to add a talented rookie to learn from him. Woods is a former five-star recruit who has shown the power to be a run-plugger and has the combination of first-step quickness and lateral agility to project as a future pass rush threat from the interior, as well. This pick won’t get as much attention as the Chiefs’ selection of Mansoor Delane at No. 6, but I like the combination of immediate impact and long-term potential here.

Grade: B+

30: New York Jets (from 49ers): Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Rang: While I was a bit critical of the Jets’ selection of Kenyon Sadiq, I love this pick. Cooper plays bigger than his 6-foot-0 frame suggests, showing good core strength to fight through contact and make difficult receptions. His body control and soft hands are also impressive. Kudos to New York for adding two talented pass-catchers in the first round to help Geno Smith … or whomever its QB of the future is.

Grade: B+

31: Tennessee Titans (from Bills): Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Rang: Faulk doesn’t have the statistics to suggest he should be a first-round pick, but I actually love this selection for Tennessee. He's a future franchise pillar, in my opinion. I love his size, strength, flexibility and intangibles. Pairing him with Jeffery Simmons & Co. gives Robert Saleh a young defensive lineman to develop alongside a strong veteran core.

Grade: A

32: Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame