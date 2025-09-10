2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 10 at Each Position Published Sep. 11, 2025 2:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Football is back, and that means it's time for the simultaneous feelings of agony and joy to fill up your Sundays through the vehicle that we call fantasy football.

In Week 1, we saw some incredible performances at every position. The Sunday night game was an offensive bonanza, with the top-scoring quarterback, running back, and wide receiver for the week all playing in that game. Josh Allen threw for nearly 400 yards with four total TDs, Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards with two scores and Zay Flowers went for over 140 yards and a receiving TD as well.

But who else dominated from a fantasy perspective in Week 1? Below, we've listed the top 10 highest scorers at each position so that you can keep this in the back of your mind heading into Week 2. The scoring method below uses full-point PPR (points per reception). Let's take a look:

Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen: 38.76

394 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 30 rush yards, 2 rush TD

2. Justin Fields: 29.52

218 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 48 rush yards, 2 rush TD

3. Daniel Jones: 29.48

272 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 26 rush yards, 2 rush TD

4. Lamar Jackson: 29.36

209 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 70 rush yards, 1 rush TD

5. Justin Herbert: 27.92

318 pass yards, 3 pass TD, 32 rush yards

6. Patrick Mahomes: 26.02

258 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 57 rush yards, 1 rush TD

7. Aaron Rodgers: 25.66

244 pass yards, 4 pass TD, -1 rush yards

8. Jalen Hurts: 24.28

152 pass yards, 62 rush yards, 2 rush TD

9. Caleb Williams: 24.20

210 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 58 rush yards, 1 rush TD

10. Michael Penix Jr.: 24.02

298 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 21 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Running backs

1. Derrick Henry: 29.20

169 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 1 reception, 13 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

2. Bijan Robinson: 24.40

24 rush yards, 6 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3. Christian McCaffrey: 23.20

69 rush yards, 9 receptions, 73 receiving yards

4. James Cook: 21.20

44 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 58 receiving yards

5. Javonte Williams: 20.40

54 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 2 receptions, 10 receiving yards

6. Travis Etienne Jr.: 18.60

143 rush yards, 3 receptions, 13 receiving yards

7. Saquon Barkley: 18.40

60 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 24 receiving yards

8. Chuba Hubbard: 17.90

57 rush yards, 8 receptions, 64 receiving yards

9. Dylan Sampson: 17.30

29 rush yards, 8 receptions, 64 receiving yards

T-10. Breece Hall. 16.50

107 rush yards, 2 receptions, 38 receiving yards

T-10. De'Von Achane: 16.50

55 rush yards, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards

Wide receivers

1. Zay Flowers: 28.10

7 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 8 rush yards

2. Keon Coleman: 25.20

8 receptions, 112 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3. Quentin Johnston: 24.90

5 receptions, 79 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

4. Emeka Egbuka: 23.60

4 receptions, 67 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 9 rush yards

5. Puka Nacua: 23.10

10 receptions, 130 receiving yards, 1 rush yard

6. Deebo Samuel: 22.60

7 receptions, 77 receiving yards 19 rush yards, 1 rush TD

7. Garrett Wilson: 22.50

7 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8. Michael Pittman Jr.: 20.00

6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

9. Hollywood Brown: 19.90

10 receptions, 99 receiving yards

10. Keenan Allen: 19.80

7 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Tight ends

1. Juwan Johnson: 15.60

8 receptions, 76 receiving yards

2. Brock Bowers: 15.30

5 receptions 103 receiving yards

3. Tyler Warren: 14.90

7 receptions 76 receiving yards, 3 rush yards

4. Dalton Kincaid: 14.80

4 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

5. Sam LaPorta: 13.90

6 receptions, 79 receiving yards

6. Harold Fannin Jr.: 13.60

7 receptions, 63 receiving yards, 3 rush yards

7. Kyle Pitts Sr.: 12.90

7 receptions, 59 receiving yards

8. Travis Kelce: 12.70

2 receptions, 47 receiving yards

9. Noah Fant: 12.60

4 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

T-10. George Kittle: 12.50

4 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

T-10. Jonnu Smith: 12.50

5 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Defense/special teams

Kickers

1. Spencer Shrader: 16.0

3-3 XP

3-3 on field goals of 1-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

T- 2. Chris Boswell: 15.0

4-4 XP

2-2 on field goals of 50+ yards

T-2. Cam Little: 15.0

2-2 XP

3-3 on field goals of 1-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

T-2. Joey Slye: 15.0

2-2 XP

2-2 on field goals of 1-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

5. Ka'imi Fairbairn: 14.0

2-2 XP

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

2-2 on field goals of 50+ yards

6. Tyler Loop: 13.0

4-5 XP

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

7. Matt Prater: 12.0

2-2 XP

2-2 on field goals of 1-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

T-8. Brandon Aubrey: 11.0

2-2 XP

1-1 on field goals of 49-49 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

T-8. Harrison Butker: 11.0

0-1 XP

2-2 on field goals of 30-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

T-10. Nick Folk: 10.0

2-2 XP

1-1 on field goals of 30-39 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

T-10. Daniel Carlson: 10.0

2-2 XP

1-1 on field goals of 40-49 yards

1-2 on field goals of 50+ yards

T-10. Chad Ryland: 10.0

2-2 XP

1-2 on field goals of 40-49 yards

1-1 on field goals of 50+ yards

