National Football League 2025 NFL Win Totals: Over/Unders For All 32 Squads Updated Aug. 28, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET

That football scent is in the air.

The Lions and Chiefs led the league with 15 wins last year, but oddsmakers aren't buying a sequel.

Which teams are projected to win the most games this year? And which teams might fall short of their expected win totals?

Let’s dive into the win totals at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 27.

2025-26 NFL Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals

Arizona Cardinals

Over 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Atlanta Falcons

Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Baltimore Ravens

Over 11.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 11.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Buffalo Bills

Over 11.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Under 11.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Carolina Panthers

Over 6.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Chicago Bears

Over 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Cincinnati Bengals

Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Cleveland Browns

Over 4.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 4.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Dallas Cowboys

Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Denver Broncos

Over 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Detroit Lions

Over 10.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under 10.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Green Bay Packers

Over 9.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 9.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Houston Texans

Over 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 9.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Indianapolis Colts

Over 7.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 7.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 7.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 7.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Kansas City Chiefs

Over 11.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 11.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Las Vegas Raiders

Over 6.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 6.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Los Angeles Chargers

Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Los Angeles Rams

Over 9.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Miami Dolphins

Over 7.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 7.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Minnesota Vikings

Over 8.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 8.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

New England Patriots

Over 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 8.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

New Orleans Saints

Over 4.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 4.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

New York Giants

Over 5.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 5.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

New York Jets

Over 5.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Under 5.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 11.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 11.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 8.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

San Francisco 49ers

Over 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19 total)

Under 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19 total)

Seattle Seahawks

Over 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Under 8.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $19 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over 9.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 9.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Tennessee Titans

Over 5.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 5.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Washington Commanders

Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

