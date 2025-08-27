2025 NFL Win Totals: Over/Unders For All 32 Squads
That football scent is in the air.
The Lions and Chiefs led the league with 15 wins last year, but oddsmakers aren't buying a sequel.
Which teams are projected to win the most games this year? And which teams might fall short of their expected win totals?
Let’s dive into the win totals at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 27.
2025-26 NFL Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals
Over 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Over 11.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 11.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Over 11.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Under 11.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Over 6.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Over 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 8.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 4.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 4.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Will Shedeur Sanders make an impact for the Browns?
Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Over 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Over 10.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Under 10.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Over 9.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 9.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Over 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 9.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Over 7.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 7.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Over 7.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under 7.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
JMac's Super Bowl Contenders Tiers: Chiefs, Commanders are contenders … for now
Over 11.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 11.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Over 6.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 6.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 9.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 9.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Over 7.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 7.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 8.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 8.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Over 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 8.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Over 4.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under 4.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Over 5.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 5.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Over 5.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)
Under 5.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Over 11.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 11.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Does Eagles QB Jalen Hurts get enough respect?
Over 8.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 8.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19 total)
Under 10.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19 total)
Over 8.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Under 8.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $19 total)
Over 9.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 9.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Over 5.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 5.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Over 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Patriots Claim QB Tommy DeVito One Day After Giants Cut The Fan Favorite
2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Steelers Place Rookie QB Will Howard on Injured Reserve
Micah Parsons Next Team Odds: Could Packers Land Star DE?
-
Ranking the 15 Best Draft-Eligible QBs Ahead of '25 Season: Arch Manning No. 1?
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills, Ravens Favored; Eagles Third
‘What He Got, You Can't Teach’: Will Matthew Golden Be a Game-Changer for Packers?
-
2025 Best NFL Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Lead Top 10 Rankings
Vikings, WR Adam Thielen Reunite in Trade With Panthers
Meet The Rookies Set To Continue NFL's Running Back Renaissance
-
Patriots Claim QB Tommy DeVito One Day After Giants Cut The Fan Favorite
2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Steelers Place Rookie QB Will Howard on Injured Reserve
Micah Parsons Next Team Odds: Could Packers Land Star DE?
-
Ranking the 15 Best Draft-Eligible QBs Ahead of '25 Season: Arch Manning No. 1?
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills, Ravens Favored; Eagles Third
‘What He Got, You Can't Teach’: Will Matthew Golden Be a Game-Changer for Packers?
-
2025 Best NFL Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Lead Top 10 Rankings
Vikings, WR Adam Thielen Reunite in Trade With Panthers
Meet The Rookies Set To Continue NFL's Running Back Renaissance