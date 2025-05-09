National Football League 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Broadcast partners to announce select games ahead of full reveal Published May. 9, 2025 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are only days from finding out the full 2025 NFL schedule. The full NFL Schedule Release will take place on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. But even before the big release, the NFL announced that league partners would reveal select games for the upcoming season.

Giants and Bears are biggest winners in the 2025 NFL Draft | The Facility Emmanuel Acho, James Jones and Chase Daniel share their biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Draft, featuring the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Check out the schedule for each broadcast partner below:

FOX – Monday, May 12

NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

Prime Video – Monday, May 12

ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

Netflix – Wednesday, May 14

RELATED: NFL schedule wish list: Eagles-Chiefs on Christmas among ideal NFL matchups

2025 International Games

The NFL also announced that the 2025 International Game schedule will be shared on Tuesday, May 13.

In 2025, there will be seven international games, including three in London. Check out the full list of locations and the NFL host teams below:

Berlin: Indianapolis Colts (Olympic Stadium)

Dublin: Pittsburgh Steelers (Croke Park)

London: Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

London: New York Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London: Cleveland Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Madrid: Miami Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)

São Paulo: Los Angeles Chargers (Corinthians Arena)

ADVERTISEMENT

When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?

The NFL announced that the 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

Stay updated on everything related to the 2025 NFL Schedule Release.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more