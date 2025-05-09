2025 NFL Schedule Release: Broadcast partners to announce select games ahead of full reveal
We are only days from finding out the full 2025 NFL schedule. The full NFL Schedule Release will take place on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. But even before the big release, the NFL announced that league partners would reveal select games for the upcoming season.
Check out the schedule for each broadcast partner below:
- FOX – Monday, May 12
- NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
- Prime Video – Monday, May 12
- ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
- CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
- Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
2025 International Games
The NFL also announced that the 2025 International Game schedule will be shared on Tuesday, May 13.
In 2025, there will be seven international games, including three in London. Check out the full list of locations and the NFL host teams below:
- Berlin: Indianapolis Colts (Olympic Stadium)
- Dublin: Pittsburgh Steelers (Croke Park)
- London: Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)
- London: New York Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- London: Cleveland Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Madrid: Miami Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)
- São Paulo: Los Angeles Chargers (Corinthians Arena)
When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?
The NFL announced that the 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
Stay updated on everything related to the 2025 NFL Schedule Release.
