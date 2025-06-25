National Football League
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Which Teams Will Make The Playoffs?
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 7:47 p.m. ET

The 2025-26 NFL season will be here before we know it.

Teams have wrapped up minicamps, and training camps are just around the corner.

And now it's time for bettors to look ahead to which 14 teams will make the playoffs this year, considering that the field will consist of seven squads from the AFC and seven from the NFC.

Who will it be?

Here are the early odds to make the playoffs in the 2025-26 NFL season as of June 25 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To make the 2025-26 NFL playoffs

Bills: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
Ravens: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)
Eagles: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)
Chiefs: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)
Lions: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
49ers: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Buccaneers: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Bengals: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Commanders: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Rams: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Chargers: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Texans: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Packers: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Broncos: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Vikings: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Cardinals: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Steelers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Patriots: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Bears: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Seahawks: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Falcons: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Dolphins: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Jaguars: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Cowboys: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Colts: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Panthers: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Raiders: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Titans: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Jets: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Saints: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Giants: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Browns: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Out of the 14 teams that sportsbooks view as clear playoff contenders for the 2025-26 season, 12 made it to the postseason last year. 

The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, where their playoff run ended with a 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, in turn, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. 

It's no surprise that all three of these teams, along with the Ravens, are seen as top contenders to make the playoffs. 

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope?

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope?
In the NFC, the Detroit Lions had a historic run during the 2024-25 regular season, finishing with a 15-2 record, the best in franchise history. Detroit earned the No. 1 seed, securing a first-round bye but ultimately fell 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. 

Two playoff teams from last year that aren't favored to return to the postseason are the Steelers and the Vikings. 

While Minnesota reached the wild-card round in 2024, the squad lost quarterback Sam Darnold and will now turn to J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

As for the Steelers, they've also seen some changes at the QB position. Pittsburgh acquired four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is nearing the end of his career. Additionally, the Steelers have a tough road ahead with a difficult schedule. 

The teams with the most consecutive playoff appearances since 2000 are the Patriots with 11 (2009 to 2019), Chiefs with 10 (2015 to 2024), Colts with nine (2002 to 2010), Packers with eight (2009-2016) and Bills with six (2018 to 2024).

