National Football League
2025 NFL Pick Em Week 3: FOX Super 6 Questions
Updated Sep. 17, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET
NFL Week 3 is here! You can have the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.
How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize. It really is that simple, and again, it's free.
Let's take a look at the questions for NFL Week 3.
Question 1: Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?
- Dak Prescott (274.5 passing yds/gm, CHI ranks 22nd) – 7 points
- Matthew Stafford (271.5 passing yds/gm, PHI ranks 8th) – 8 points
- Jordan Love (240.0 passing yds/gm, CLE ranks 3rd) – 9 points
- Baker Mayfield (191.0 passing yds/gm, NYJ ranks 14th) – 10 points
Question 2: Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):
4 Correct answers = 15 points, 2 Correct = 6 points, 1 Correct = 3 points
- Las Vegas Raiders (14.5 ppg, WAS 16.5 opp ppg)
- Washington Commanders (19.5 ppg, LV 16.5 opp ppg)
- Los Angeles Rams (23.5 ppg, PHI 18.5 opp ppg)
- Philadelphia Eagles (22.0 ppg, LA 14.0 opp ppg)
Question 3: Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?
- Bijan Robinson (83.5 rushing yds/gm, CAR ranks 26th) – 6 points
- Saquon Barkley (74.0 rushing yds/gm, LAR ranks 17th) – 7 points
- Josh Jacobs (75.0 rushing yds/gm, CLE ranks 1st) – 8 points
- Christian McCaffrey (62.0 rushing yds/gm, ARI ranks 6th) – 9 points
Question 4: Predict the number of remaining undefeated NFL teams after Week 3
4 Segments = 1 point, 3 Segments = 3 points, 2 Segments = 6 points, 1 Segment = 12 points
- 10 undefeated teams going into the week
Question 5: Which of the following will occur in Week 3?
- Dak Prescott 2+ TD passes (2 passing TDs in last game) – 7 points
- Caleb Williams 225+ passing yds (208.5 passing yds/gm) – 8 points
- CeeDee Lamb 100+ receiving yds (111.0 receiving yds/gm) – 9 points
- NONE (None of the above will occur) – 15 points
Question 6: What will be the outcome of "America’s Game of the Week"?
- Dallas Cowboys – Win, Tie, or Lose by 1 point – 15 points
- Chicago Bears – Win by 2 points or more – 15 points
Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?
