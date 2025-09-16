National Football League 2025 NFL Pick Em Week 3: FOX Super 6 Questions Updated Sep. 17, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 3 is here! You can have the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize. It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

Let's take a look at the questions for NFL Week 3.

Question 1: Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Question 2: Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

4 Correct answers = 15 points, 2 Correct = 6 points, 1 Correct = 3 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Question 3: Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Question 4: Predict the number of remaining undefeated NFL teams after Week 3

4 Segments = 1 point, 3 Segments = 3 points, 2 Segments = 6 points, 1 Segment = 12 points

10 undefeated teams going into the week

Question 5: Which of the following will occur in Week 3?

Dak Prescott 2+ TD passes (2 passing TDs in last game) – 7 points

Caleb Williams 225+ passing yds (208.5 passing yds/gm) – 8 points

CeeDee Lamb 100+ receiving yds (111.0 receiving yds/gm) – 9 points

NONE (None of the above will occur) – 15 points

Question 6: What will be the outcome of "America’s Game of the Week"?

Dallas Cowboys – Win, Tie, or Lose by 1 point – 15 points

Chicago Bears – Win by 2 points or more – 15 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more