National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Week 4 TNF Line Swings Dramatically, Seahawks Favored Updated Sep. 25, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup will feature a battle between 2-1 NFC West squads, both hoping to rise up the division standings.

On one side are the Seahawks, whose only loss was to undefeated San Francisco in Week 1. On the other side are the Cardinals, who fell to the Niners in Week 3.

At BetMGM, the Seahawks opened as 1.5-point underdogs, but that line has swung the other way. Seattle is now favored by 1.5 points.

Also at the sportsbook, 77% of bets and 85% of money is on Seahawks -1.5. When it comes the point total, 69% of the money is on the Under of 43.5 and 11% is on Arizona's moneyline of +105.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

There's another market that bettors are eyeing when it comes to TNF, and that's Trey Benson props.

Benson, the second-year running back out of Florida State, will start in place of James Conner, who is out after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the 49ers.

Benson's rushing yards prop at BetMGM is currently 58.5 and 82% of the money is on the Under.

Let's take a look at some of the other lines at BetMGM Sportsbook for the Thursday Night Football Week 4 showdown.

Most-bet players to score first touchdown

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +850

2. Kenneth Walker III +550

3. Trey Benson +575

Most-bet players to score a touchdown

1. Kenneth Walker +100

2. Greg Dortch +700

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +155

Most-bet props

1. Tory Horton -115 Over 22.5 receiving yards

2. Trey McBride -110 Over 60.5 receiving yards

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba -140 Over 79.5 receiving yards

The Seahawks have dominated this series recently. As a matter of fact, Seattle has won seven straight against the Cardinals going back to 2021.

So who gets the win when they face off in Week 4?

"Kyler Murray, in two games against Seattle last year, had five carries for 25 yards," co-host Jason McIntyre explained on "The Herd." "He had two of his worst games of the season against them.

"And Witherspoon is back for Seattle tonight. He's the chess piece that gets after Kyler. Seahawks win handily."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share