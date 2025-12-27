2025 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets for Seahawks-Panthers, Indiana-Alabama

Now that we’re all blissfully overfed and overserved from the holidays, wearing sweatpants around the house all weekend, let’s make some bets.

What a life.

There are five football games I’ve bet, including a College Football Playoff wager, since those games are Wednesday and Thursday.

Remember, this isn’t the place for "locks" or five-team parlays. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2025 record: (34-47-6, -17.4 units)

Seahawks (-7, O/U 42.5) @ Panthers

The Seahawks hype machine is flying at full speed after last Thursday night’s overtime win over the rival L.A. Rams. Now everybody understands Seattle is good enough to string some playoff victories together. I still don’t think they’re seven points better than Carolina in Charlotte. We’ll see. I love this Bryce Young-Tet McMillan combo and do think the Panthers battle here.

PICK: Panthers (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points or win outright

Steelers (-3, O/U 34) @ Browns

Wise guys bet Cleveland +4 and +3.5 earlier this week when pessimistic news surfaced about T.J. Watt’s status for Pittsburgh. Watt will officially be sidelined again, and the market is now painted 3 with one of the lowest totals all season. If that’s not a Browns’ script, nothing is. It’s also worth noting that if Baltimore loses Saturday night, this game means nothing for Pittsburgh.

PICK: Browns (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

LSU vs. Houston (-1.5, O/U 42)

First off, this is a glorified home game for Houston at NRG Stadium. The Cougars are very healthy and nearly fully staffed heading into this one, while LSU is down a ton of players and being coached by an interim staff. We get the better quarterback in Connor Weigman and, assuming you don’t mind fading an SEC team in bowl season, this bet should make your slip.

PICK: Houston (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Vanderbilt (-5, O/U 47) vs. Iowa

Ready to bet against Diego Pavia? The Commodores made people money this year, but Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is historically profitable in this role. The Hawkeyes were a perfect 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season, and they’ve covered at a near 60% clip when catching points since 2003. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if Iowa’s style and physicality led to an outright W.

PICK: Iowa (+5) to lose by fewer than 5 points or win outright

Indiana (-6.5, O/U 48.5) vs. Alabama

That is not a typo — Indiana is almost a touchdown favorite against mighty Alabama in a Playoff game. What planet are we on? It’s truly a sign of respect for the Hoosiers, a complete team with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza leading the charge at quarterback. A Herculean performance from Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is always possible, but I think Indiana is too good. I trust Curt Cignetti to deliver a win and cover.

PICK: Indiana (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Watch him on FOX Sports’ Bear Bets and follow him on X @spshoot.