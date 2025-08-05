National Football League
2025 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams
2025 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams

Published Aug. 11, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET

As the 2025 NFL season rolls along, several teams will take their scheduled bye weeks to rest, regroup and prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. From early breaks in Week 5 to critical late-season pauses in Week 14, these byes can play a key role in playoff pushes and player recovery. Check out the complete bye week schedule below:

2025 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

What are NFL bye weeks?

NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.

When does the 2025 bye weeks start?

In 2025, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.

When does the 2025 bye weeks end?

In 2025, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-18 do not include any team on bye.

How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?

Each team receives one bye week during the 18-week regular season.

