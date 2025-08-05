National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams
Published Aug. 11, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET
As the 2025 NFL season rolls along, several teams will take their scheduled bye weeks to rest, regroup and prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. From early breaks in Week 5 to critical late-season pauses in Week 14, these byes can play a key role in playoff pushes and player recovery. Check out the complete bye week schedule below:
2025 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Week 5
Week 6
ADVERTISEMENT
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
Week 11
Week 12
Week 13
- None
Week 14
What are NFL bye weeks?
NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.
When does the 2025 bye weeks start?
In 2025, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.
When does the 2025 bye weeks end?
In 2025, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-18 do not include any team on bye.
How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?
Each team receives one bye week during the 18-week regular season.
share
recommended
-
Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys and Rams In 2025 NFL Season
CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener
Jaguars' Cam Little Makes Unofficial NFL Record 70-Yard Field Goal vs. Steelers
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
Titans QB Cam Ward Understood The Assignment In Preseason Debut
Kevin Stefanski Challenged Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ Rookie QB Stepped Up
-
Browns Won't Commit to Shedeur Sanders' Role Next Week After Strong Debut
Lions' Morice Norris Shares Good News After Ambulance Scare: 'Amen Amen'
Preseason Game Between Lions and Falcons Ends Early After Serious Injury
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Dak Prescott Makes Bold Prediction for Cowboys and Rams In 2025 NFL Season
CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener
Jaguars' Cam Little Makes Unofficial NFL Record 70-Yard Field Goal vs. Steelers
-
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
Titans QB Cam Ward Understood The Assignment In Preseason Debut
Kevin Stefanski Challenged Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ Rookie QB Stepped Up
-
Browns Won't Commit to Shedeur Sanders' Role Next Week After Strong Debut
Lions' Morice Norris Shares Good News After Ambulance Scare: 'Amen Amen'
Preseason Game Between Lions and Falcons Ends Early After Serious Injury
Item 1 of 3