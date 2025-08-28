National Football League 2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More Published Sep. 2, 2025 8:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports' NFL reporters make their predictions for six major NFL awards, starting with the MVP and ending with the Coach of the Year. For three of the six awards, all of our reporters have a different pick.

Here's who you should expect to thrive in 2025.

NFL MVP

Ben Arthur: Joe Burrow, QB Cincinnati Bengals (+550)

Greg Auman: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Henry McKenna: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Ralph Vacchiano: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Eric D. Williams: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Henry McKenna: The idea here is simple: Burrow would’ve won the MVP last season if the Bengals had made the playoffs. With that in mind, I’m suggesting that almost everything will be the same in 2025 for Burrow and the Bengals — except they’ll make the playoffs this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati's defense will be awful again, which means Burrow will have to be transcendent. His stats will be mind-boggling. And when the Bengals clinch the postseason — and Burrow successfully carries his team for two straight seasons — he’ll walk away with his first MVP award.

A better season from the Bengals could make Joe Burrow an MVP favorite. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Arthur: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (+1400)

Auman: Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (+750)

McKenna: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

Vacchiano: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (+850)

Williams: Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+12000)

Ben Arthur: Robinson is poised for a breakout season in 2025. Last year, his second in the NFL, he had more rushing yards than anyone not named Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry. He’s dynamic as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and enters 2025 with a full year of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a green passer with just three NFL starts under his belt, and three returning full-time starters on the offensive line. Atlanta’s offense revolves around Robinson, so expect him to get a lot of touches this season, similar to last year, when his 365 touches trailed only Barkley.

READ MORE: NFL’s next 2k rusher? Falcons' Bijan Robinson Expects to Be ‘Unstoppable’ in Year 3

Eric D. Williams: The 32-year-old Adams, a California native, looks recharged in his return to the West Coast. He’s been one of the most explosive players on the field for the Rams during training camp. Adams remains one of the best route-runners in the game and should see favorable coverage with Puka Nacua getting a lot of attention on the other side of the formation. Look for Rams coach Sean McVay to devise creative ways to create separation for Adams for big plays down the field. The Fresno State product should flourish in McVay’s offense, particularly in the red zone, which could lead to some career numbers for Adams if he stays healthy.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Arthur: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans

Auman: Jared Verse, DE, Los Angeles Rams

McKenna: T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Vacchiano: Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Williams: Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Greg Auman: I tried to go a little outside the top three or four conventional big-name options here, and I feel like the league is just getting to know who Verse is after he won Defensive Rookie of the Year Award honors last season. I think the Rams defense will be better and Verse will be at the heart of that. I’ll boldly call for him to triple his rookie sack total to 13.5 in 2025.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Arthur: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (+275)

Auman: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (+1200)

McKenna: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Vacchiano: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1800)

Williams: Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (+850)

Auman: After Commanders QB Jayden Daniels won last season, it’s refreshing to think a non-quarterback could actually win this award. Most people are excited about Ashton Jeanty, and I think he’ll be great, but Henderson has looked the part in camp and should be a great complement to Drake Maye’s passing in New England. The Patriots might be in line for more wins than the Raiders this season, so I’ll take Henderson to surprise and win this. I think Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson will be better than expected as well.

McKenna: No rookie has a clearer path to more touches than Jeanty as the RB1 in Pete Carroll’s tough-minded, run-heavy scheme. The passing offense doesn’t exactly have a deep array of assets either, so the offense should run through Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Jeanty will put up huge numbers as a rookie.

Rookie Ashton Jeanty will immediately be the Raiders' go-to running back. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Arthur: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions (+275)

Auman: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

McKenna: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Vacchiano: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (+300)

Williams: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings (+950)

Auman: This feels like a lock. Even if J.J. McCarthy plays well coming off an injury, I feel like Hutchinson has a high level of play to return to as he gets back to health after breaking his left leg in Week 6 last season. If Detroit is to survive losing both its offensive and defensive coordinators — Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, respectively — it will need its stars to play like they’re capable of playing.

Aidan Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in his first five games last season before breaking his leg. He can't wait to get back on the field in 2025. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NFL Coach of the Year

Arthur: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (+3000)

Auman: Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders (+1600)

McKenna: Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers (+1600)

Vacchiano: Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots (+600)

Williams: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800)

Arthur: Morris’ Falcons have the ingredients to make a big leap in 2025. Running back Bijan Robinson, who’s close to achieving superstardom, has a solid offensive line in front of him even with right tackle Kaleb McGary expected to miss the year due to a leg injury. The defensive line is vastly improved with the additions of Leonard Floyd and first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Atlanta’s skill talent on both sides of the ball is well-known, too (Drake London, Darnell Mooney, A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jessie Bates III). If Michael Penix Jr. becomes what the franchise hopes, a true franchise quarterback, the Falcons could make the playoffs and hit 10-plus win territory, putting Morris firmly in the conversation for Coach of the Year.

Williams: Yes, Aaron Rodgers turns 42 in December. Still, even in the twilight of his career, Rodgers is the most talented quarterback Tomlin has had since Ben Roethlisberger. Rodgers, paired with a top-flight defense buoyed by the additions of defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, will be enough to lead Tomlin back to the postseason — and actually make some noise this time. Tomlin will add to his streak of 18 straight seasons without a losing record, and he’ll add something to his mantle that he surprisingly has not won during his illustrious career: an NFL Coach of the Year award.

These awards predictions were made by:

NFL reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

NFL reporter Greg Auman ( @gregauman )

NFL reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFL reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share