National Football League 2025 New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New Orleans Saints training camp below:

New Orleans Saints Training Camp

Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Location: Metairie, Louisiana

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Wednesday, July 23: 9:00 a.m. CT

Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. CT

Friday, July 25: 9:00 a.m. CT

Sunday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. CT

Monday, July 28: 9:15 a.m. CT

Wednesday, July 30: 9:15 a.m. CT

Saturday, August 2: 10:15 a.m. CT

Sunday, August 3: 9:15 a.m. CT

Tuesday, August 5: 9:15 a.m. CT

New Orleans Saints 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New Orleans Saints:

New Orleans Saints Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Saints:

Unfilled

"In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints have a big void at QB1. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the front-runners to succeed Carr, with the injured Jake Haener also in the mix."

