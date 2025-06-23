National Football League
saints training camp
National Football League

2025 New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New Orleans Saints training camp below:

New Orleans Saints Training Camp

  • Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center
  • Location: Metairie, Louisiana
  • Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Why Tyler Shough will be the Saints QB1 over Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener | The Facility

Why Tyler Shough will be the Saints QB1 over Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener | The Facility

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Wednesday, July 23: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. CT
  • Friday, July 25: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 10:15 a.m. CT
  • Sunday, August 3: 9:15 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, August 5: 9:15 a.m. CT

New Orleans Saints 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New Orleans Saints:

New Orleans Saints Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Saints:

Unfilled 

"In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints have a big void at QB1. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the front-runners to succeed Carr, with the injured Jake Haener also in the mix."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Chargers Veteran WR Mike Williams Retires

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Chargers Veteran WR Mike Williams Retires

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes