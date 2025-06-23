National Football League
National Football League
2025 New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the New Orleans Saints training camp below:
New Orleans Saints Training Camp
- Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center
- Location: Metairie, Louisiana
- Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. CT
- Friday, July 25: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Sunday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Monday, July 28: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, July 30: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Saturday, August 2: 10:15 a.m. CT
- Sunday, August 3: 9:15 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, August 5: 9:15 a.m. CT
New Orleans Saints 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 10: Saints at Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 17: Saints vs. Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Saints vs. Broncos – 1:00 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the New Orleans Saints:
- Round 1: Kelvin Banks (OL, Texas)
- Round 2: Tyler Shough (QB, Louisville)
- Round 3: Vernon Broughton (DT, Texas)
- Round 3: Jonas Sanker (S, Virginia)
- Round 4: Danny Stutsman (LB, Oklahoma)
- Round 4: Quincy Riley (CB, Louisville)
- Round 6: Devin Neal (RB, Kansas)
- Round 7: Moliki Matavao (TE, UCLA)
- Round 7: Fadil Diggs (DE, Syracuse)
New Orleans Saints Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Saints:
Unfilled
"In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints have a big void at QB1. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the front-runners to succeed Carr, with the injured Jake Haener also in the mix."
