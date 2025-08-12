National Football League
2025 New England Patriots Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET
The New England Patriots head into the 2025 season with a focus on rebuilding and developing young talent across the board. As they look to climb back into playoff contention, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
New England Patriots 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs
- RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson
- WR: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism
- LWR: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte
- RWR: Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams
- TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jack Westover
- LT: Will Campbell, Vederian Lowe
- LG: Jared Wilson, Caedan Wallace
- C: Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown
- RG: Mike Onwenu
- RT: Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant
Defense
- LDE: Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer
- NT: Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Pharms
- RDE: Milton Williams
- LOLB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Keion White, Anfernee Jennings
- LILB: Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens
- RILB: Christian Ellis, Marte Mapu
- ROLB: Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder
- NB: Marcus Jones, Alex Austin
- LCB: Carlton Davis, DJ James
- SS: Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger
- FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus
- RCB: Christian Gonzalez, Brenden Schooler
Special Teams
- K: Andy Borregales
- P: Bryce Baringer
- H: Bryce Baringer
- KR: TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson
- PR: Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism
- LS: Julian Ashby
