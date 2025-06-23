2025 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams training camp below:
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
- Site: Loyola Marymount University
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Thursday, July 24: 4:40 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. PT
- Friday, July 25: 11:40 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. PT
- Saturday, July 26: 12:55 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. PT
- Monday, July 28: 4:40 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, July 29: 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT
- Wednesday, July 30: 11:40 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. PT
- Saturday, August 2: 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT
- Sunday, August 3: 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT
Los Angeles Rams 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Rams vs. Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 16: Rams vs. Chargers – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Rams at Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Los Angeles Rams:
- Round 2: Terrance Ferguson (TE, Oregon)
- Round 3: Josaiah Stewart (DE, Michigan)
- Round 4: Jarquez Hunter (RB, Auburn)
- Round 5: Ty Hamilton (DT, Ohio State)
- Round 5: Chris Paul (LB, Ole Miss)
- Round 7: Konata Mumpfield (WR, Pittsburgh)
Los Angeles Rams Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Rams:
Curiosity
"How much more elite-level football does 37-year-old QB Matthew Stafford have in him? Can new Rams receiver DaVante Adams stave off the inevitable steep decline for another year, forming a top tandem with Puka Nacua? The Rams can be at the top of the NFC if they get what they need from Stafford and Adams, considering how great their young defense is becoming."
