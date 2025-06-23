National Football League 2025 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams training camp below:

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Site: Loyola Marymount University

Location: Los Angeles, California

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Thursday, July 24 : 4:40 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. PT

Friday, July 25 : 11:40 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 26 : 12:55 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. PT

Monday, July 28 : 4:40 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 29 : 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT

Wednesday, July 30 : 11:40 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 2 : 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 3: 4:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Rams 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Los Angeles Rams:

Los Angeles Rams Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Rams:

Curiosity

"How much more elite-level football does 37-year-old QB Matthew Stafford have in him? Can new Rams receiver DaVante Adams stave off the inevitable steep decline for another year, forming a top tandem with Puka Nacua? The Rams can be at the top of the NFC if they get what they need from Stafford and Adams, considering how great their young defense is becoming."

