2025 Denver Broncos Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Published Sep. 2, 2025 4:33 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos head into the 2025 season looking to turn the corner with a reshaped roster and renewed direction. As NFL Week 1 approaches, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up across the board.

Denver Broncos 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Wil Lutz
  • P: Jeremy Crawshaw
  • H: Jeremy Crawshaw
  • KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie
  • PR: Marvin Mims
  • LS: Mitchell Fraboni

