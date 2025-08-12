National Football League
2025 Denver Broncos Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 4:33 p.m. ET
The Denver Broncos head into the 2025 season looking to turn the corner with a reshaped roster and renewed direction. As NFL Week 1 approaches, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up across the board.
Denver Broncos 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham
- RB: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie
- WR: Troy Franklin
- LWR: Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant
- RWR: Marvin Mims, Trent Sherfield
- TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull
- LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart
- LG: Ben Powers
- C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth
- RG: Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski
- RT: Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum
Defense
- LDE: Zach Allen, Saivion Jones
- NT: D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach
- RDE: John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike
- LOLB: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss
- LILB: Dre Greenlaw, Karene Reid
- RILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad
- ROLB: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson
- NB: Jahdae Barron, Ja’Quan McMillian
- LCB: Pat Surtain
- SS: Talanoa Hufanga, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner
- FS: Brandon Jones, Devon Key
- RCB: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine
Special Teams
- K: Wil Lutz
- P: Jeremy Crawshaw
- H: Jeremy Crawshaw
- KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie
- PR: Marvin Mims
- LS: Mitchell Fraboni
How to watch Titans vs. Broncos in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
