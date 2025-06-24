National Football League 2025-26 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Odds: Prescott, Hutchinson, McCaffrey At Top Published Jun. 25, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025-26 NFL season kicks off in a little over two months, and bettors are already eyeing the odds for Comeback Player of the Year.

Last season, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow took home the award. As a matter of fact, he's one of only two players ever to win the award twice.

Burrow missed the last seven games of the 2023 season after suffering a wrist injury. In his comeback campaign, he passed for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, and both were the best in the NFL.

Glancing at the odds for players who might win next year, there's not much separation at the top of the board.

So who takes home the hardware for the 2025-26 season? Let's look at the latest lines at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.

AP Comeback Player of the Year 2025-26

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Rashee Rice, Chiefs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Daniel Jones, Colts: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Stefon Diggs, Patriots: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Anthony Richardson, Colts: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Nick Chubb, Texans: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Dak Prescott is Under Duress amidst difficult Cowboys 2025 schedule

The player with the shortest odds at +300 is Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Dak only played eight games for the Cowboys last year before sustaining a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery.

Speaking of Prescott, the second player on the board — Aidan Hutchinson (+320) — broke his leg in Week 6 of last season while tackling the Cowboys' QB.

Rounding out the top three at +370 is San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey. CMC's injury woes started during training camp last season. Then an injury in Week 12 to his PCL sidelined him for the rest of the year.

A longer shot to consider in this spot is Houston's Nick Chubb at +5500.

The former Browns' running back had been in Cleveland since getting drafted by the team in 2018. In 2023 and 2024, Chubb battled setbacks and injuries to his ACL and MCL, and then, ultimately, he signed a one-year deal with the Texans in June.

