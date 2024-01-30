National Football League 2024 Super Bowl odds: How Chiefs' Super Bowl futures shifted this season Published Jan. 30, 2024 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs were among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII during most of the regular season, until a slump toward the end of the season.

Still, Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes is ‘greatest underdog in sports history'

Using a "buy high, sell low" approach, the best time for bettors to put down a wager on Kansas City during the regular season was prior to Week 18 (+900, bet $10 to win $100 total), when the Chiefs were 10-6.

The least desirable time to bet on the Chiefs was after the 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 (+400, bet $10 to win $50 total), when Kansas City improved to 6-1.

Kansas City's odds went to +1000 prior to the 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins during Super Wild-Card Weekend.

The Chiefs' current odds sit at +104.

The Chiefs entered the season as the betting favorite at +600.

Here's a look at Kansas City's odds prior to their games during the regular season and postseason, according to FOX Sports Research:

Week 1: +600 — Lost to Lions 21-20 (0-1 record)

Week 2: +650 — Beat Jaguars 17-9 (1-1)

Week 3: +600 — Beat Bears 41-10 (2-1)

Week 4: +600 — Beat Jets 23-20 (3-1)

Week 5: +550 — Beat Vikings 27-20 (4-1)

Week 6: +550 — Beat Broncos 19-8 (5-1)

Week 7: +500 — Beat Chargers 31-17 (6-1)

Week 8: +400 — Lost to Broncos 24-9 (6-2)

Week 9: +500 — Beat Dolphins 21-14 (7-2)

Week 10: +475 — BYE

Week 11: +450 — Lost to Eagles 21-17 (7-3)

Week 12: +450 — Beat Raiders 31-17 (8-3)

Week 13: +450 — Lost to Packers 27-19 (8-4)

Week 14: +500 — Lost to Bills 20-17 (8-5)

Week 15: +650 — Beat Patriots 27-17 (9-5)

Week 16: +650 — Lost to Raiders 20-14 (9-6)

Week 17: +800 — Beat Bengals 25-17 (10-6)

Week 18: +900 — Beat Chargers 13-12 (11-6)

Wild card: +1000 Beat Dolphins 26-7 (12-6)

Divisional round: +175 Beat Bills 27-24 (13-6)

AFC Championship: +380 Beat Ravens 17-10 (14-6)

Current: +104

First Things First co-host Nick Wright cited Mahomes' stat-line for the Chiefs making it back to the Super Bowl, beating prohibitive MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the process.

Among quarterbacks with more than 10 playoff starts, Mahomes ranks first in five key statistics, including winning percentage (14-3, 82.4%), touchdown/interception ratio (39/7) and passer rating (106.3).

Since the 27-24 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game after the 2021 season, Mahomes is 6-0 with 11 TD passes and no interceptions in the postseason.

Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl for fourth time in five years

"They made the MVP look pedestrian, so the actual MVP could keep adding to his résumé, which at this point, is impossible to believe," Wright said.

"He hasn't turned the ball over — that's an all-time record. They haven't lost — that's pretty good. And he has done it as an underdog, injured and on the road."

Are you taking Mahomes and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

