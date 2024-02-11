National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers-Chiefs live betting results tracker Updated Feb. 11, 2024 8:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is finally here!

The Big Game will feature bets galore, and we're here to help you track all the big ones.

This file will keep track of all the notable sports betting results.

Here are all the betting results as they unfold, from the coin flip and national anthem results to the Gatorade color and everything in between.

Closing game lines

Point spread: 49ers -2 (49ers favored to win by more than 2 points; otherwise, Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -127 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.87 total); Chiefs +107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.70 total)

Total: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Million-dollar bet winner

One bettor cashed in big-time on a $1 million bet on the 49ers first half -0.5 at -110.

Profit: $909,090.91.

Winner: 49ers cover first-half spread (-0.5)? Yes

Taylor Swift

The suspense is over: Taylor Swift arrived from Japan via Los Angeles before kickoff (+100, bet $10 to win $20 total).

Winner: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl? Yes

National anthem length

Grammy Award-winning singer Reba McEntire performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl LVIII.

The popular prop bet Over/Under on the length of her performance is 90.5 seconds and McEntire finished in just over 95 seconds.

Winner: Will Reba McEntire's national anthem be Over/Under 90.5 seconds? Over

UPDATE: BetMGM is paying al anthem wagers as McEntire added a second "brave" at the end of her rendition.

Coin flip

Few are as interested in the pregame coin toss as one bettor who plunked down $100,000 on heads (+100, bet $10 to win $20 total).

Well, that bettor is $100,000 richer as the coin toss came up heads. Tails holds a 30-28 edge in Super Bowl history.

Winner: Pregame coin flip heads or tails? Heads

Opening kickoff

Kansas City's Harrison Butker booted the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.

That paid at -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total).

Winner: Opening kickoff result? Touchback

Juszczyk bettors cash early

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk's Over/Under for receptions was 0.5 (-160, bet $10 to win $16.25 total).

Over bettors cashed on the first drive.

FOX Sports' Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich cashed on Over 2.5 yards with Juszczyk's 18-yard catch.

Winner: Kyle Juszczyk Over/Under 0.5 receptions? Over

Chase Young gets to Patrick Mahomes

San Francisco defensive end Chase Young sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That paid at +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total).

Winner: Chase Young Over 0.5 sacks? Yes

Scoreless first quarter

After 15 minutes, the game remained 0-0.

Bettors who were expected the defenses to have the edge early collected at +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total).

Winner: First quarter ends 0-0? Yes

Bettors who also wagered on one quarter being scoreless collected at +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total).

Winner: One quarter ending scoreless? Yes

Jake Moody sets Super Bowl record

San Francisco's Jake Moody opened the scoring with a 55-yard field goal early in the second quarter, a Super Bowl record.

Bettors who had a field goal Over 47.5 yards cashed in (90% of the money was on the Over).

Winner: Made field goal Over 47.5 yards? Yes

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer

San Francisco scored the game's first touchdown on a 21-yard trick play pass from receiver Jauan Jennings to running back Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead.

Jennings, a high school quarterback, is the first receiver to throw a TD pass in a Super Bowl since Pittsburgh's Antwaan Randle El in Super Bowl XL.

McCaffrey was +340 to score the first TD (bet $10 to win $44 total).

Winner: First touchdown scorer? Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey anytime TD bettors also cashed in at -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total).

Winner: Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown? Yes

Number of players to throw a TD pass

Jennings paid off for prop bettors who wagered on Over 2.5 players to throw a touchdown pass at +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total).

Winner: Over 2.5 players to throw touchdown pass? Yes

Closing first-half lines

The 49ers covered as 1.5-point favorites as San Francisco led 10-3 at halftime.

Winner: 49ers leading by more than 1.5 points at halftime? Yes

How did you fare on your Super Bowl LVIII wagers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

