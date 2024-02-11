2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers-Chiefs live betting results tracker
Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is finally here!
The Big Game will feature bets galore, and we're here to help you track all the big ones.
This file will keep track of all the notable sports betting results.
Here are all the betting results as they unfold, from the coin flip and national anthem results to the Gatorade color and everything in between.
Closing game lines
Point spread: 49ers -2 (49ers favored to win by more than 2 points; otherwise, Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -127 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.87 total); Chiefs +107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.70 total)
Total: 47 points scored by both teams combined
Million-dollar bet winner
One bettor cashed in big-time on a $1 million bet on the 49ers first half -0.5 at -110.
Profit: $909,090.91.
Winner: 49ers cover first-half spread (-0.5)? Yes
The suspense is over: Taylor Swift arrived from Japan via Los Angeles before kickoff (+100, bet $10 to win $20 total).
Winner: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl? Yes
Grammy Award-winning singer Reba McEntire performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Super Bowl LVIII.
The popular prop bet Over/Under on the length of her performance is 90.5 seconds and McEntire finished in just over 95 seconds.
Winner: Will Reba McEntire's national anthem be Over/Under 90.5 seconds? Over
UPDATE: BetMGM is paying al anthem wagers as McEntire added a second "brave" at the end of her rendition.
Few are as interested in the pregame coin toss as one bettor who plunked down $100,000 on heads (+100, bet $10 to win $20 total).
Well, that bettor is $100,000 richer as the coin toss came up heads. Tails holds a 30-28 edge in Super Bowl history.
Winner: Pregame coin flip heads or tails? Heads
Opening kickoff
Kansas City's Harrison Butker booted the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.
That paid at -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total).
Winner: Opening kickoff result? Touchback
Juszczyk bettors cash early
San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk's Over/Under for receptions was 0.5 (-160, bet $10 to win $16.25 total).
Over bettors cashed on the first drive.
FOX Sports' Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich cashed on Over 2.5 yards with Juszczyk's 18-yard catch.
Winner: Kyle Juszczyk Over/Under 0.5 receptions? Over
Chase Young gets to Patrick Mahomes
San Francisco defensive end Chase Young sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
That paid at +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total).
Winner: Chase Young Over 0.5 sacks? Yes
Scoreless first quarter
After 15 minutes, the game remained 0-0.
Bettors who were expected the defenses to have the edge early collected at +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total).
Winner: First quarter ends 0-0? Yes
Bettors who also wagered on one quarter being scoreless collected at +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total).
Winner: One quarter ending scoreless? Yes
Jake Moody sets Super Bowl record
San Francisco's Jake Moody opened the scoring with a 55-yard field goal early in the second quarter, a Super Bowl record.
Bettors who had a field goal Over 47.5 yards cashed in (90% of the money was on the Over).
Winner: Made field goal Over 47.5 yards? Yes
Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer
San Francisco scored the game's first touchdown on a 21-yard trick play pass from receiver Jauan Jennings to running back Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead.
Jennings, a high school quarterback, is the first receiver to throw a TD pass in a Super Bowl since Pittsburgh's Antwaan Randle El in Super Bowl XL.
McCaffrey was +340 to score the first TD (bet $10 to win $44 total).
Winner: First touchdown scorer? Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey anytime TD bettors also cashed in at -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total).
Winner: Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown? Yes
Number of players to throw a TD pass
Jennings paid off for prop bettors who wagered on Over 2.5 players to throw a touchdown pass at +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total).
Winner: Over 2.5 players to throw touchdown pass? Yes
Closing first-half lines
The 49ers covered as 1.5-point favorites as San Francisco led 10-3 at halftime.
Winner: 49ers leading by more than 1.5 points at halftime? Yes
How did you fare on your Super Bowl LVIII wagers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Five most popular Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LVIII bets: 'Rooting for the 49ers to cover'
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: One-stop betting shop for all things 49ers-Chiefs
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best Super Bowl LVIII picks and prop bets
-
Super Bowl 2024: Everything to know, how to watch Chiefs-49ers matchup
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders: I'm better than any QB in 2024 NFL Draft
-
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
What is an Octopus bet? Popular 2024 Super Bowl LVIII prop explained
Meet the three friends who have attended every Super Bowl
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Drake wagers $1.15 million on Chiefs, tracking other big bets
-
Five most popular Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LVIII bets: 'Rooting for the 49ers to cover'
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: One-stop betting shop for all things 49ers-Chiefs
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best Super Bowl LVIII picks and prop bets
-
Super Bowl 2024: Everything to know, how to watch Chiefs-49ers matchup
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders: I'm better than any QB in 2024 NFL Draft
-
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
What is an Octopus bet? Popular 2024 Super Bowl LVIII prop explained
Meet the three friends who have attended every Super Bowl