2024 NFL Week 8 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 8, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went 0-2 in this spot.

Time to get back on track.

Last Week: 0-2 (Season: 13-10)

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

EAGLES @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

I’m not going to overreact to the Eagles beating an awful Giants team last week. Yeah, they did what they needed to do, but the Giants OL/QB combo might be the worst in the league right now. It's not like Jalen Hurts was great, and it had the earmarks of Saquon Barkley simply being motivated against the team that cast him aside. Cincinnati is getting healthier, and I think the best unit on the field is the Bengals offense. It's a good time for the Bengals to not blow a lead on their home field and finally win one.

PICK: Bengals (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

FALCONS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

There might be a little overreaction here to the Tampa WR injuries. The Bucs are still gonna throw the ball. Maybe Cade Otton has a huge day. And remember, the backs are still capable. The Falcons laying points on the road against a team they should have lost to at home a couple of weeks back? What could possibly go wrong?

PICK: Buccaneers (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

NFL Week 8 Super Six: Can the Seattle Seahawks pull off the UPSET against the Buffalo Bills?

BILLS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

We don’t know if DK Metcalf is going to play, but there are still plenty of weapons on a Seattle team that might be able to pull off the upset. But I do think with Kenneth Walker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others, the Seahawks should put up points on a Buffalo defense that has had a tendency to do such this year.

PICK: Seahawks team total Over 20.5 points scored

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

