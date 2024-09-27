National Football League 2024 NFL Week 4 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Sep. 27, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 4, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

We struck gold in Week 3. Let's try to keep it going.

Last Week: 4-1 (Season: 8-4)

(All times ET)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Commanders @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

This seems like one of those weeks in the NFL where most people are gravitating towards underdog sides — see Minnesota, Jacksonville, Buffalo and the Rams, just to name a few. So I’m gonna tread carefully this week, even if the NFL has been very good to me so far. I love the Cardinals this week. The Commanders and Jayden Daniels are the toast of the town off an upset win at Cincinnati. They haven’t punted since Week 1. All of that is true and great. However, the Washington defense is still an issue. The Bengals moved the ball, they just settled for too many field goals. Ja’Marr Chase had a huge night and there’s no reason to think Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Cardinals offense won't do the same against a defense off a short week and consecutive road trips. Arizona was surprisingly sluggish offensively last week and that should change Sunday.

PICK: Cardinals (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Patriots @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Last week’s loss at the Rams was awful and inexcusable for the Niners, even with all the injuries. To blow a two-TD lead against a team with as many key injuries as the Rams just can't happen. Fortunately, the Niners get one of the worst teams in the league at home as a get-right spot. The Patriots O-Line against the Jets was downright awful and I can't see it getting much better here. S.F. gets up early and rolls to a blowout win.

PICK: 49ers (-10.5) to win by more than 10.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

