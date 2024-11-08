National Football League 2024 NFL Week 10 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 8, 2024 9:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 10, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, there were no bets I liked. But, time to get back on track.

Let's get to it.

Record:

Last Week: 0-0

Season: 13-13

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

49ERS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

The beat-up Niners had a badly needed week off to heal. And while we still have no idea what form Christian McCaffrey will be in Sunday, other injured Niners should be better this week. Tampa’s defense was on the field Monday night for over 40 minutes and faced 83 plays of chasing Patrick Mahomes and dealing with Kareem Hunt running. The short week will likely not do them well. It's not like the Bucs D has stopped many people this season, allowing 30, 31, 41, 27 and 36 points the last five games.

PICK: 49ers Over 27.5 points scored

Can the Buccaneers pull off the upset vs. the 49ers?

JETS @ CARDINALS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Are people really doing this again with the Jets? Come on. This team has already lost to the Broncos and Patriots and easily could have lost to the dreadful Titans. The first half last week was a horrific display of football and only the Texans' lack of a functional offensive line, coupled with a great individual performance by Garrett Wilson, bailed the Jets out. This is still a poorly coached, mediocre-at-best football team that now has to deal with the Cardinals and the trouble the mobile Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. offer. I also have played some Cardinals to win the division and some Jonathan Gannon to win Coach of the Year as well, given we just don't know for sure if the Niners will ever be healthy and Arizona has two games with slumping Seattle and games with these Jets, the Patriots and the Panthers left on the schedule, prior to finishing with the Niners in Glendale.

PICK: Cardinals (+1.5) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points, or win outright

TITANS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

In three home games this season, the Chargers have allowed 10, 17 and 8 points. They haven’t allowed more than 20 all season and play a vanilla, control the clock, shorten the game type of ball, which will typically keep the game low scoring. The Titans QB situation is one of the worst — and there are many bad ones — in the league and I just don't see, short of a Chargers implosion of turnovers, how they put points on the board here.

PICK: Titans Under 16.5 points scored

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

