National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for all 16 games Published Oct. 21, 2024 12:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the NFL season is nearly here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 20.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 8 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

VIKINGS @ RAMS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Rams +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

TITANS @ LIONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -11.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Lions -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Titans +470 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

PACKERS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Packers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jaguars +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Cardinals +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Falcons +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

RAVENS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10 (Ravens favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -485 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.06 total); Browns +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -6.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Texans -285 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Colts +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

JETS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -6.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Jets -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Patriots +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Eagles +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -7.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Saints +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bills -3 (Bills favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Bills -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Seahawks +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ COMMANDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bears -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bears -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Commanders -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

PANTHERS @ BRONCOS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -7.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Panthers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

COWBOYS @ 49ERS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Cowboys +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, OCT. 28

GIANTS @ STEELERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -6 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

