National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
National Football League

2024 NFL odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for all 16 games

Published Oct. 21, 2024 12:25 a.m. ET

Week 8 of the NFL season is nearly here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 20.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 8 Odds

ADVERTISEMENT

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

VIKINGS @ RAMS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Rams +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

TITANS @ LIONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -11.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Lions -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Titans +470 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Detroit Lions
DET

PACKERS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Packers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Jaguars +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

CARDINALS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Cardinals +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Miami Dolphins
MIA

FALCONS @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Falcons +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

RAVENS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10 (Ravens favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -485 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.06 total); Browns +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE

COLTS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -6.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Texans -285 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Colts +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Houston Texans
HOU

JETS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -6.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Jets -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Patriots +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
New England Patriots
NE

EAGLES @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Eagles +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

SAINTS @ CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -7.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Saints +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

BILLS @ SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bills -3 (Bills favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Bills -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Seahawks +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

BEARS @ COMMANDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bears -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bears -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Commanders -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Washington Commanders
WAS

PANTHERS @ BRONCOS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -7.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Panthers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Denver Broncos
DEN

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

COWBOYS @ 49ERS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Cowboys +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF

MONDAY, OCT. 28

GIANTS @ STEELERS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -6 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty surges up board, Travis Hunter remains No. 1

2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty surges up board, Travis Hunter remains No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes