National Football League 2024 NFL odds: History on 49ers' side in TNF showdown against Seahawks Published Oct. 9, 2024 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When it comes to the NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football game, it's 49ers all day.

San Francisco has historically dominated the series with the Seahawks, winning five straight against Seattle — including the two meetings last year by a combined 30 points.

How much does this matter given the new coaching staff in Seattle?

We know the history of rookie coaches on Thursday Night Football, and it isn’t pretty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2000, coaches making their first TNF appearance are 22-34 against the spread (ATS). We already saw Jerod Mayo and the Patriots get embarrassed by the Jets 24-3. The short-week prep doesn’t help, and the Seahawks also have a first-time NFL OC.

And did I mention the defensive injuries for the Seahawks? It’s looking like they’ll be down three starters in Byron Murphy, Uchenna Nwosu and Tariq Woolen.

The 49ers have weirdly been in total control of two divisional games, only to blow double-digit leads in the second half against the Rams and Cardinals as big favorites. Part of this disappointment is due to their red zone woes.

Last year, the 49ers were first in the NFL in the red zone, scoring touchdowns 71% of the time.

This year, without Christian McCaffrey, they’re 30th. And that ranks only above the Dolphins and Patriots.

I’m very leery of backing the 49ers at -3.5 because of their kicker situation (see last week vs. Arizona), but I’m fine with a juiced -3.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share