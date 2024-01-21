National Football League 2024 NFL Divisional round odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action Updated Jan. 21, 2024 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sunday's NFL divisional round features two intriguing matchups, and bettors are all over the games.

We're tracking the major bets and the wagers with longer odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills games.

It's no coincidence that the final game of the weekend (Chiefs-Bills) is expected to draw the most action, said Patrick Everson, who covers the sports betting industry for FOX Sports.

"Chiefs-Bills, of course. Absolutely. The NFL got it right," SuperBook senior risk supervisor Casey Degnon told Everson. "The fact that it's the last game of the weekend means we'll see even more money on this game."

Let's dive into a plethora of betting nuggets, with insights from oddsmakers, info on where the sharp money is and a couple of the biggest bets so far.

And keep checking back, as we'll be updating with big bets as they roll in.

Buccaneers @ Lions (3 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Detroit is hosting its first NFC divisional game since the 1991 playoffs.

The Buccaneers and Lions played each other in Week 6, a 20-6 win for Detroit on Oct. 15 at Tampa Bay.

A Michigan bettor plunked down $110,000 to take the Bucs and 6.5 points against the Lions.

A bettor cashed in when Detroit's Josh Reynolds scored the first touchdown.

But Reynolds scoring the first TD was a good outcome for the books.

Detroit's Craig Reynolds (no relation) paid off at +1700 when he scored a TD on fourth and goal in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans had a big first half, which was good news for bettors.

The betting public is backing Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield to have a big game.

And Mayfield hit his rushing total in the first half.

Bettors are backing Lions running back David Montgomery to score a touchdown.

Chiefs @ Bills (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry continues as the quarterbacks meet for the seventh time.

The Bills have won three of the four regular-season contests, but the Chiefs have won both postseason contests.

One bettor put down $75,000 (at +122) on the Chiefs moneyline against the Bills — potential payout: $91,500.

Do you think Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can end his touchdown drought?

How have you fared on your wagers this weekend? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

