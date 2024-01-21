National Football League Will Travis Kelce score TD with Taylor Swift there? Kelce prop odds Updated Jan. 21, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's no secret that tight end Travis Kelce is the go-to receiver for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That said, he is looking to break a seven-game scoreless streak, the longest of his career.

And if he does, it bodes well for K.C.

Since he entered the league, Kansas City is 47-14 when Kelce scores a touchdown.

So maybe it's not a coincidence that K.C. struggled during the regular season, considering Kelce only found the end zone five times in 15 games (he did not play in Week 1 or Week 18).

The Chiefs were 4-1 this season when Kelce scored and 6-4 when he did not.

When discussing Kelce, singer/songwriter superstar Taylor Swift is part of the equation as they have been America's "It" couple this season. Swift attended Sunday's game in Buffalo.

Earlier this season, FOX Sports' Martin Rogers wondered if Swift's presence affected the odds for Kelce's games.

"Sorry," said Thomas Gable, director of race and sports at the Borgata in Atlantic City, with a laugh. "But even if we knew ahead of time whether she was going to be there, it is not going to affect the opening numbers on the game or on Travis Kelce's props. Those things are based on a lot of data, not based on someone who is not on the field."

So that's that, then. Kind of. But wait …

"Having said that, because of how popular and famous she is, Taylor Swift being there may influence how people bet," Gable added. "If someone knows she will be at the game, and feels Kelce will play well because of it, his props may start getting bet. Bookmakers can react to a market being bet if there is a lot of money coming in."

Chiefs underdogs @ Bills in AFC Divisional: Mahomes vs. Allen, who wins?

Is Kelce a big liability for the sportsbooks today?

"Kelce would be a loser for us," BetMGM’s Christian Cipollini told FOX Sports' Patrick Everson. "Basically, any tight end is a bad outcome for us. So no tight ends!"

K.C. defeated Miami in the wild-card round, 26-7. Kelce caught seven passes for 71 yards, but did not score. Will he break his non-TD streak today with Swift in attendance?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kelce is +115 to score a touchdown on Sunday.

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz expects Kelce to have a big game in the divisional playoff game Sunday night.

"He has always shined in big games, and even last weekend — with three uncharacteristic drops — he caught seven passes for 71 yards," Schwartz said. "Kelce is not dropping three passes in Buffalo, especially considering the weather will be much better this weekend than it was when Kansas City hosted the Dolphins last week. The Bills will also be missing the defenders needed to guard Kelce in this game."

PICK: Travis Kelce Over 5.5 receptions

