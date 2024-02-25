National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chargers favored to draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers Updated Feb. 25, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia Bulldogs three-time All-American Brock Bowers is expected to be the first tight end selected in April's NFL Draft, likely in the top 10.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has Bowers fourth on his top 50 big board, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Rang calls Bowers the "best college tight end I've ever evaluated in 20-plus years."

The tight ends selected in the top 10 since 2000 are Florida's Kyle Pitts (fourth by Atlanta in 2021), Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (eighth by Detroit in 2019), North Carolina's Eric Ebron (10th by Lions in 2014), Maryland's Vernon Davis (sixth by San Francisco in 2006) and Kellen Winslow II of Miami, Fla. (sixth in 2004).

"It isn’t often that a tight end ranks as one of the elite prospects in a given draft, but Bowers is an exceptional case," Rang said.

Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for which team will select Bowers, with insights from Rang and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz .

ODDS TO DRAFT BROCK BOWERS: *

Los Angeles Chargers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Tennessee Titans: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

New York Jets: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

New Orleans Saints: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Denver Broncos: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chicago Bears: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

New York Giants: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

New England Patriots: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Houston Texans: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Miami Dolphins: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 2/25/24

Former Georgia TE Brock Bowers on his time at Georgia and preparing for the NFL Draft.

The Chargers are the current favorites to land the star TE at +200.

Bowers played in 40 games for the Bulldogs from 2021-24, starting in 38. He caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards (14.5 per catch) and 26 touchdowns. He also had 19 carries for 193 yards (10.2 per carry) with five touchdowns.

Rang projects Bowers to get picked fifth by the Chargers.

Rang said Bowers has "rare agility for the tight end position, side-stepping and outrunning would-be tacklers like a receiver 30 to 40 pounds lighter."

Rang also called Bowers a "savvy and reliable route-runner who beats opponents with his athleticism, as well as attention to detail, using shoulder-fakes and altered gaits to easily gain separation."

Brock Bowers Highlights

Schwartz projects Bowers going 10th to the Jets.

"Do we go offensive line or skill position to help Aaron Rodgers ?" Schwartz said. "If Rodgers has a choice, I think Bowers is the guy — especially if the Jets shore up their offensive line in free agency. Adding a playmaker like Bowers, who is a tight end-receiver combo, will help the Jets offense reach its full potential."

