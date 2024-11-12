National Football League 2024 Fantasy football: Top performers in Week 10 Updated Nov. 12, 2024 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books.

At this point in the season, not only are teams fighting for playoff spots, but so are fantasy team owners. Whether it's for some cash or just bragging rights, every point counts when trying to succeed in a fantasy league.

With so many incredible performances from several players every week, FOX Sports Research has decided to break down the top players at each skill position from a fantasy football perspective.

Whether your league is full-point points per reception (PPR), half-point PPR, or uses a standard scoring system— we've got you covered with the best performers each week from all three standpoints.

ADVERTISEMENT

All other values below were obtained through standard scoring methods for each category— 0.1 points for one rushing yard, 0.04 points for one passing yard, two points for any two-point conversion (pass, rush, or catch), four points for a passing touchdown, six points for a receiving or rushing touchdown, and minus two points for an interception or lost fumble.

This week, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson , Bijan Robinson, Chuba Hubbard, Ja'Marr Chase, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, and Mark Andrews were some of the highest scorers in their respective positions.

While most of those names are familiar, there were a few surprising ones that had strong games in Week 10 as well.

Let's take a look at the rest of the top fantasy performers from this past week:

Top QBs this week

428 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 6 rush yards

290 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 33 rush yards, (one 2-point conversion)

202 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 1 INT, 56 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 fumble lost

266 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 21 rush yards, 2 rush TDs

353 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 17 rush yards

269 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 17 rush yards

164 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 32 rush yards, 1 rush TD

175 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 41 rush yards

280 pass yards, 2 INTs, 50 rush yards, 1 rush TD

195 pass yards, 3 pass TDs, 1 INT, 3 rush yards,

Top RBs this week (Full-point PPR)

116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards

153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards

31 rush yards, 6 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards

8 (tie). Kareem Hunt: 17.0

35 rush yards, 7 receptions, 65 receiving yards,

8 (tie). Joe Mixon: 17.0

46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

39 rush yards, 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards

Top RBs this week (Half-point PPR)

116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards

153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards

42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards

7 (tie). Rachaad White: 16.0

31 rush yards, 6 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

7 (tie). Joe Mixon: 16.0

46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

80 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

103 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 1 receiving yard

Top RBs this week (Standard)

116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards

153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards

44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards

46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards

73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards

80 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

103 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 1 receiving yard

42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost

68 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Top WRs this week (Full-point PPR)

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

4 (tie). George Pickens: 20.5

4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 (tie). Tylan Wallace: 20.5

3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

9 receptions, 98 receiving yards

5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Top WRs this week (Half-point PPR)

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Top WRs this week (Standard)

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Top TEs this week (Full-point PPR)

8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8 receptions, 72 receiving yards

3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 71 receiving yards

3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 40 receiving yards

Top TEs this week (Half-point PPR)

8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8 receptions, 72 receiving yards

2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

4 receptions, 71 receiving yards

3 receptions, 66 receiving yards

Top TEs this week (Standard)

6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

8 receptions, 72 receiving yards

4 receptions, 71 receiving yards

2 receptions, 8 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share