2024 Fantasy football: Top performers in Week 10
Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books.
At this point in the season, not only are teams fighting for playoff spots, but so are fantasy team owners. Whether it's for some cash or just bragging rights, every point counts when trying to succeed in a fantasy league.
With so many incredible performances from several players every week, FOX Sports Research has decided to break down the top players at each skill position from a fantasy football perspective.
Whether your league is full-point points per reception (PPR), half-point PPR, or uses a standard scoring system— we've got you covered with the best performers each week from all three standpoints.
All other values below were obtained through standard scoring methods for each category— 0.1 points for one rushing yard, 0.04 points for one passing yard, two points for any two-point conversion (pass, rush, or catch), four points for a passing touchdown, six points for a receiving or rushing touchdown, and minus two points for an interception or lost fumble.
This week, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bijan Robinson, Chuba Hubbard, Ja'Marr Chase, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, and Mark Andrews were some of the highest scorers in their respective positions.
While most of those names are familiar, there were a few surprising ones that had strong games in Week 10 as well.
Let's take a look at the rest of the top fantasy performers from this past week:
Top QBs this week
1. Joe Burrow: 33.7
- 428 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 6 rush yards
2. Lamar Jackson: 32.9
- 290 pass yards, 4 pass TDs, 33 rush yards, (one 2-point conversion)
3. Jalen Hurts: 29.7
- 202 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 1 INT, 56 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 fumble lost
4. Kyler Murray: 28.7
- 266 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 21 rush yards, 2 rush TDs
5. Brock Purdy: 23.8
- 353 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 17 rush yards
6. Derek Carr: 20.5
- 269 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 17 rush yards
7. Justin Herbert: 19.8
- 164 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 32 rush yards, 1 rush TD
8. Will Levis: 19.1
- 175 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 41 rush yards
9. Josh Allen: 18.2
- 280 pass yards, 2 INTs, 50 rush yards, 1 rush TD
10. Russell Wilson: 18.1
- 195 pass yards, 3 pass TDs, 1 INT, 3 rush yards,
Top RBs this week (Full-point PPR)
1. Bijan Robinson: 29.4
- 116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards
2. Chuba Hubbard: 24.9
- 153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
3. Chase Brown: 22.4
- 42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
4. James Conner: 22.3
- 33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards
5. Rachaad White: 19.0
- 31 rush yards, 6 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. Austin Ekeler: 18.1
- 44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards
7. Bucky Irving: 17.7
- 73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards
8 (tie). Kareem Hunt: 17.0
- 35 rush yards, 7 receptions, 65 receiving yards,
8 (tie). Joe Mixon: 17.0
- 46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards
10. Christian McCaffrey: 16.7
- 39 rush yards, 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards
Top RBs this week (Half-point PPR)
1. Bijan Robinson: 27.9
- 116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards
2. Chuba Hubbard: 22.9
- 153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
3. James Conner: 19.8
- 33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards
4. Chase Brown: 17.9
- 42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
5. Austin Ekeler: 17.6
- 44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards
6. Bucky Irving: 16.2
- 73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards
7 (tie). Rachaad White: 16.0
- 31 rush yards, 6 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7 (tie). Joe Mixon: 16.0
- 46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards
9. James Cook: 15.0
- 80 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards
10. Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 14.9
- 103 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 1 receiving yard
Top RBs this week (Standard)
1. Bijan Robinson: 26.4
- 116 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards
2. Chuba Hubbard: 20.9
- 153 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 4 receptions, 16 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
3. James Conner: 17.3
- 33 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards
4. Austin Ekeler: 17.1
- 44 rush yards, 2 rush TDs, 1 reception, 7 receiving yards
5. Joe Mixon: 15.0
- 46 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards
6. Bucky Irving: 14.7
- 73 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards
7. James Cook: 14.5
- 80 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards
8. Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 14.4
- 103 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 1 receiving yard
9. Chase Brown: 13.4
- 42 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 9 receptions, 52 receiving yards, 1 fumble lost
10. Derrick Henry: 13.1
- 68 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards
Top WRs this week (Full-point PPR)
1. Ja'Marr Chase: 55.4
- 11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 25.9
- 3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
3. Calvin Ridley: 25.4
- 5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
4 (tie). George Pickens: 20.5
- 4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
4 (tie). Tylan Wallace: 20.5
- 3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. Courtland Sutton: 19.0
- 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7. Puka Nacua: 18.8
- 9 receptions, 98 receiving yards
8. John Metchie III: 18.4
- 5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
9. Alec Pierce: 18.1
- 4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 18.0
- 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Top WRs this week (Half-point PPR)
1. Ja'Marr Chase: 49.9
- 11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 24.4
- 3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
3. Calvin Ridley: 22.9
- 5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
4. Tylan Wallace: 19.0
- 3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
5. George Pickens: 18.0
- 4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. Alec Pierce: 16.1
- 4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7. Courtland Sutton: 16.0
- 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
8. John Metchie III: 15.9
- 5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
9. Ricky Pearsall: 15.3
- 4 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 15.0
- 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Top WRs this week (Standard)
1. Ja'Marr Chase: 44.4
- 11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 22.9
- 3 receptions, 109 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
3. Calvin Ridley: 20.4
- 5 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
4. Tylan Wallace: 17.5
- 3 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
5. George Pickens: 15.5
- 4 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 91 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. Alec Pierce: 14.1
- 4 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7. John Metchie III: 13.4
- 5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
8. Ricky Pearsall: 13.3
- 4 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
9. Courtland Sutton: 13.0
- 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 12.0
- 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Top TEs this week (Full-point PPR)
1. Travis Kelce: 20.4
- 8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
2. Mark Andrews: 18.8
- 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
3. Tanner Hudson: 16.3
- 1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
4. Sam LaPorta: 15.6
- 3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
5. T.J. Hockenson: 15.2
- 8 receptions, 72 receiving yards
6. George Kittle: 14.7
- 3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7. Trey McBride: 11.1
- 4 receptions, 71 receiving yards
8. Pat Freiermuth: 10.7
- 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
9. Dallas Goedert: 10.5
- 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
10. Evan Engram: 10.0
- 6 receptions, 40 receiving yards
Top TEs this week (Half-point PPR)
1. Travis Kelce: 16.4
- 8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
2. Mark Andrews: 15.8
- 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
3. Sam LaPorta: 14.1
- 3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
4. Tanner Hudson: 13.3
- 1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
5. George Kittle: 13.2
- 3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. T.J. Hockenson: 11.2
- 8 receptions, 72 receiving yards
7. Dallas Goedert: 9.5
- 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
8. Pat Freiermuth: 9.2
- 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
9. Trey McBride: 9.1
- 4 receptions, 71 receiving yards
10. Dalton Schultz: 8.1
- 3 receptions, 66 receiving yards
Top TEs this week (Standard)
1. Mark Andrews: 12.8
- 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
2. Sam LaPorta: 12.6
- 3 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
3. Travis Kelce: 12.4
- 8 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
4. George Kittle: 11.7
- 3 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
5. Tanner Hudson: 10.3
- 1 rush yard, 6 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
6. Dallas Goedert: 8.5
- 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
7. Pat Freiermuth: 7.7
- 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
8. T.J. Hockenson: 7.2
- 8 receptions, 72 receiving yards
9. Trey McBride: 7.1
- 4 receptions, 71 receiving yards
10. Ja'Tavion Sanders: 6.8
- 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
