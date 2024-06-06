National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Decisions looming around Dallas Cowboys stars Published Jun. 6, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have a few decisions to make about the future, specifically when it comes to their "Big 3" — Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract, Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season if not signed to an extension soon. Lamb is also set to hit free agency following this season, and Defensive Player of the Year finalist, Parsons will hit free agency in 2026.

Cowboys must pay CeeDee Lamb after Justin Jefferson's massive deal

In terms of Lamb, with Justin Jefferson’s recent four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Cowboys wideout is in prime position for not just an extension, but a massive one, considering statistically, he is the only receiver that comes close to Jefferson’s success over the past few seasons.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Lamb's Offensive Player of the Year odds for next season are at +850, third on the oddsboard.

With Parsons, over the last three seasons, Parsons has totaled 40.5 sacks, trailing only Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa in that span.

Parson’s DPOY odds are tied for shortest on the oddsboard at +550 entering next season.

And with Prescott, according to reports, the franchise and the quarterback are not having extensive contract talks.

Prescott's MVP odds are currently at +1600, tied for ninth on the oddsboard.

On Tuesday’s edition of "The Herd," FOX Sports' Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the Cowboys situation, saying that Lamb and Parsons should be the focus above Prescott.

"I don’t think the Cowboys are giving Dak an extension this offseason, because if they were going to, they would have already done it. … Because the Cowboys can’t trade Dak or franchise-tag Dak, he is going to be an unrestricted, free and clear, free agent. He is going to get something like $60 million a year and probably three years fully guaranteed. His next contract, whoever gives it to him, is going to be earth-shattering.

"Obviously, you re-sign Micah Parsons. He is one of the best defensive players in the sport. Obviously, you re-sign CeeDee Lamb. He is one of the best receivers in the sport. … I am fine with the Cowboys rolling the dice on losing Dak Prescott a year from now, rather than locking themselves up."

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension this offseason?

In terms of the Cowboys, their Over/Under win total has been set at 10.5. Dallas has exceeded that number over the last three seasons, winning twelve games each year. Dallas’ odds to win the NFC Championship are currently at +700 and their Super Bowl odds are at +1700.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

