National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Falcons' Drake London big liability at one sportsbook Updated Jul. 13, 2024 9:45 a.m. ET

Drake London is entering his third season with the Atlanta Falcons and some bettors believe a breakout campaign is in store for the young budding star.

London is currently a massive liability at BetMGM to lead the NFL in receiving yards, as 28.3% of the betting handle is on him.

He sits at +1800 in the "Most Regular Season Receiving Yards" betting market.

London was selected as the eighth pick in the 2022 draft and has shown flashes of stardom in his first two seasons.

Despite poor quarterback play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, London caught 69 passes for 905 yards last season.

Now that the Falcons have signed a more experienced QB in Kirk Cousins, bettors are anticipating London's production to increase. For context, in 2022, Justin Jefferson led the league in receiving yards (1,809) with Cousins under center.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL 2024/25 Most Regular Season Receiving Yards:

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

AJ Brown, Eagles: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Garrett Wilson, Jets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Puka Nacua, Rams: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Drake London, Falcons: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Olave, Saints: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

DeVonta Smith, Eagles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Nico Collins, Texans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 7/12/24

Falcons WR Drake London deserve to be on USC WRs Mt. Rushmore List?

Bettors might also be considering another factor. Not only will London get a QB upgrade, but he will also benefit from a massive play-calling upgrade.

The Falcons brought in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from the Rams.

Last season, WR Puka Nacua had 1,486 receiving yards with Robinson calling plays in Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp also had 737 yards in only 12 games.

Are you backing London to have the most receiving yards in the league next season?

