2023 NFL Week 9 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Oct. 30, 2023 10:46 a.m. ET

There are some great games on tap for Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) in an NFC East Division showdown at 4:25 p.m. (ET) on Sunday. The game will be shown on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Another key contest has the Miami Dolphins facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, in a showdown between 6-2 AFC teams

In addition, the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks play at the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens in a contest between inter-conference division leaders.  

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

BYES: Broncos, 49ers, Jaguars, Lions

(All times ET)

THURSDAY'S GAME

Titans @ Steelers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Titans +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Dolphins vs. Chiefs @ Frankfurt, Germany (9:30 a.m., NFL)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Dolphins +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -4 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Vikings +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Packers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Patriots (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Patriots -2 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Commanders +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -7.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Browns -354 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Cardinals +278 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Bears @ Saints (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Saints -6 (Saints favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Saints -255 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.92 total); Saints +208 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -228 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.39 total); Seahawks +186 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -2.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Texans -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Buccaneers +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colts @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Panthers +121 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Giants @ Raiders (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Raiders -3.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -191 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.24 total); Giants +159 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Eagles (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -159 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.29 total); Cowboys +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Bengals (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Bengals -2 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -124 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.06 total); Bills +104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Chargers @ Jets (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Chargers -2 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -134 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.46 total); Jets +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

