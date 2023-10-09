National Football League
2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Oct. 9, 2023 1:03 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions (4-1) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in a battle between two division leaders, highlighting the Week 6 schedule (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Another key Week 6 contest features the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South Division co-leaders at 3-2.

Closing out the slate is the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 6 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

ADVERTISEMENT

All times ET

BYES: Packers, Steelers 

THURSDAY'S GAME

Broncos at Chiefs (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -552 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.81 total); Broncos +405 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Ravens vs. Titans in London (9:30 a.m., NFL)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Titans +172 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Vikings at Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Bears +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Chicago Bears
CHI

49ers at Browns (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Browns +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Saints at Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Saints -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Texans +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Houston Texans
HOU

Commanders at Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -2 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -129 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.75 total); Commanders +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Seahawks at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Panthers at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -13.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -829 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.21 total); Panthers +555 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -4.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -214 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.67 total); Colts +176 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Patriots at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -134 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.46 total); Patriots +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -257 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.89 total); Cardinals +209 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Eagles at Jets (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -216 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.63 total); Eagles +264 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Jets
NYJ

Lions at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Giants at Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Bills -14.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Bills -903 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Giants +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Buffalo Bills
BUF

MONDAY'S GAME

Cowboys at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -146 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Chargers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Led by George Kittle and stout defense, 49ers bully Cowboys to stay unbeaten

Led by George Kittle and stout defense, 49ers bully Cowboys to stay unbeaten

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes