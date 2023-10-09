2023 NFL Week 6 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The Detroit Lions (4-1) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in a battle between two division leaders, highlighting the Week 6 schedule (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Another key Week 6 contest features the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South Division co-leaders at 3-2.
Closing out the slate is the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 6 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Broncos at Chiefs (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Chiefs -10.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -552 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.81 total); Broncos +405 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Ravens vs. Titans in London (9:30 a.m., NFL)
Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Titans +172 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Vikings at Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Bears +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
49ers at Browns (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Browns +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Saints at Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Saints -2.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Saints -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Texans +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Commanders at Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Falcons -2 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -129 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.75 total); Commanders +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Panthers at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Dolphins -13.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -829 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.21 total); Panthers +555 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Jaguars -4.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -214 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.67 total); Colts +176 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Patriots at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -134 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.46 total); Patriots +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Rams -6 (Rams favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -257 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.89 total); Cardinals +209 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
Eagles at Jets (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -216 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.63 total); Eagles +264 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Lions at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Giants at Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Bills -14.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Bills -903 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Giants +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Cowboys at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -146 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Chargers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
-
-
-
-
