2023 NFL Week 5 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight-up have best week
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 5? Those who played home favorites straight up (SU), who went 5-3.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should be noted that the Bills and Jaguars played in London so that game is excluded.
Favorites ATS: 7-7
Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Bills, Ravens, Patriots, Titans, Falcons, Broncos
Underdogs ATS: 7-7
Covered: Texans, Colts, Jets, Saints, Steelers, Bears, Jaguars
Did not cover: Cardinals, Giants, Vikings, Panthers, Cowboys, Rams, Packers
Home teams ATS: 6-7
Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Steelers, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Falcons, Broncos, Rams
Road teams ATS: 7-6
Covered: Texans, Saints, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles, Bears
Did not cover: Giants, Ravens, Titans, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers
Home teams SU: 7-6
Win: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Steelers, Raiders
Loss: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Broncos, Rams
Road teams SU : 6-7
Win: Jets, Chiefs, Saints, Bengals, Bears, Eagles
Loss: Texans, Titans, Panthers, Giants, Ravens, Cowboys, Packers
Home favorites ATS: 4-4
Covered: 49ers, Lions, Dolphins, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Broncos
Home underdogs ATS: 2-3
Covered: Steelers, Colts
Did not cover: Cardinals, Vikings, Rams
Home favorites SU: 5-3
Win: Lions, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders
Loss: Commanders, Patriots, Broncos
Home underdogs SU: 2-3
Win: Colts, Steelers
Loss: Cardinals, Rams, Vikings
Road favorites ATS: 3-2
Covered: Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals
Did not cover: Ravens, Titans
Road underdogs ATS: 3-5
Covered: Jets, Bears, Saints
Did not cover: Texans, Giants, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers
Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)
Home Over/Under: 5-8
Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Lions, Broncos
Under: Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Rams, Raiders
Road Over/Under: 5-8
Over: Panthers, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Bears
Under: Texans, Chiefs, Titans, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Ravens, Packers
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 6? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
