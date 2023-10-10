National Football League 2023 NFL Week 5 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight-up have best week Updated Oct. 10, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 5? Those who played home favorites straight up (SU), who went 5-3.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should be noted that the Bills and Jaguars played in London so that game is excluded.

Favorites ATS: 7-7

Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Raiders

Did not cover: Commanders, Bills, Ravens, Patriots, Titans, Falcons, Broncos

Underdogs ATS: 7-7

Covered: Texans, Colts, Jets, Saints, Steelers, Bears, Jaguars

Did not cover: Cardinals, Giants, Vikings, Panthers, Cowboys, Rams, Packers

Home teams ATS: 6-7

Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Steelers, Raiders

Did not cover: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Falcons, Broncos, Rams

Road teams ATS: 7-6

Covered: Texans, Saints, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles, Bears

Did not cover: Giants, Ravens, Titans, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers

Home teams SU: 7-6

Win: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Steelers, Raiders

Loss: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Broncos, Rams

Road teams SU : 6-7

Win: Jets, Chiefs, Saints, Bengals, Bears, Eagles

Loss: Texans, Titans, Panthers, Giants, Ravens, Cowboys, Packers

Home favorites ATS: 4-4

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Dolphins, Raiders

Did not cover: Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Broncos

Home underdogs ATS: 2-3

Covered: Steelers, Colts

Did not cover: Cardinals, Vikings, Rams

Home favorites SU: 5-3

Win: Lions, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders

Loss: Commanders, Patriots, Broncos

Home underdogs SU: 2-3

Win: Colts, Steelers

Loss: Cardinals, Rams, Vikings

Road favorites ATS: 3-2

Covered: Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals

Did not cover: Ravens, Titans

Road underdogs ATS: 3-5

Covered: Jets, Bears, Saints

Did not cover: Texans, Giants, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers

Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)

Home Over/Under: 5-8

Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Lions, Broncos

Under: Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Rams, Raiders

Road Over/Under: 5-8

Over: Panthers, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Bears

Under: Texans, Chiefs, Titans, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Ravens, Packers

