2023 NFL Week 5 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight-up have best week
2023 NFL Week 5 betting recap, odds: Home favorites straight-up have best week

Updated Oct. 10, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 5? Those who played home favorites straight up (SU), who went 5-3.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including straight up (SU) and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. It should be noted that the Bills and Jaguars played in London so that game is excluded.

Favorites ATS: 7-7

Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Bills, Ravens, Patriots, Titans, Falcons, Broncos

Underdogs ATS: 7-7

Covered: Texans, Colts, Jets, Saints, Steelers, Bears, Jaguars
Did not cover: Cardinals, Giants, Vikings, Panthers, Cowboys, Rams, Packers

Home teams ATS: 6-7

Covered: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Steelers, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Falcons, Broncos, Rams

Road teams ATS: 7-6

Covered: Texans, Saints, Jets, Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles, Bears
Did not cover: Giants, Ravens, Titans, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers

Home teams SU: 7-6

Win: 49ers, Dolphins, Colts, Lions, Falcons, Steelers, Raiders
Loss: Commanders, Cardinals, Patriots, Vikings, Broncos, Rams

Road teams SU : 6-7

Win: Jets, Chiefs, Saints, Bengals, Bears, Eagles
Loss: Texans, Titans, Panthers, Giants, Ravens, Cowboys, Packers

Home favorites ATS: 4-4

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Dolphins, Raiders
Did not cover: Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Broncos

Home underdogs ATS: 2-3

Covered: Steelers, Colts
Did not cover: Cardinals, Vikings, Rams

Home favorites SU: 5-3

Win: Lions, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders
Loss: Commanders, Patriots, Broncos

Home underdogs SU: 2-3

Win: Colts, Steelers
Loss: Cardinals, Rams, Vikings

Road favorites ATS: 3-2

Covered: Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals
Did not cover: Ravens, Titans

Road underdogs ATS: 3-5

Covered: Jets, Bears, Saints
Did not cover: Texans, Giants, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers

Biggest underdog to cover: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Bears (+6 vs Commanders)

Home Over/Under: 5-8

Over: 49ers, Commanders, Cardinals, Lions, Broncos
Under: Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Vikings, Steelers, Falcons, Rams, Raiders

Road Over/Under: 5-8

Over: Panthers, Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Bears
Under: Texans, Chiefs, Titans, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Ravens, Packers

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 6? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

