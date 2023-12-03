National Football League 2023 NFL Week 14 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Published Dec. 3, 2023 8:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The hard-charging Dallas Cowboys (9-3) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) in the headline game of NFL Week 14 on Sunday night.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won four in a row and six of their past seven.

The Eagles are coming off a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which snapped a five-game win streak.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly left the game against San Francisco and entered concussion protocol but returned.

In a key AFC contest, QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-6) play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Cardinals, Commanders

THURSDAY'S GAME

Patriots @ Steelers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Patriots +233 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Lions @ Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Lions -209 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.78 total); Bears +173 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -268 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.73 total); Panthers +217 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -361 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.77 total); Rams +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -2 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -128 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Buccaneers +107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Colts @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Colts -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Bengals +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Browns +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -6 (Texans favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Texans -247 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.05 total); Jets +203 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -10.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Seahawks +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -157 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.37 total); Bills +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos @ Chargers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Broncos +127 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles @ Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Eagles +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAMES

Titans @ Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Dolphins -12.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -706 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.42 total); Titans +495 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $59.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers @ Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Packers -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Giants +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

