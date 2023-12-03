2023 NFL Week 14 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The hard-charging Dallas Cowboys (9-3) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) in the headline game of NFL Week 14 on Sunday night.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won four in a row and six of their past seven.
[RELATED: NFL Week 13 top viral moments]
The Eagles are coming off a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which snapped a five-game win streak.
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly left the game against San Francisco and entered concussion protocol but returned.
In a key AFC contest, QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-6) play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3).
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
BYES: Cardinals, Commanders
THURSDAY'S GAME
Patriots @ Steelers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Steelers -6.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -290 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.45 total); Patriots +233 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 33 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Lions @ Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Lions -209 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.78 total); Bears +173 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Panthers @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Saints -5.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -268 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.73 total); Panthers +217 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined
Rams @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Ravens -7.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -361 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.77 total); Rams +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Buccaneers @ Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Falcons -2 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -128 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Buccaneers +107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Colts -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Bengals +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Jaguars @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Browns +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Texans -6 (Texans favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Texans -247 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.05 total); Jets +203 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
Vikings @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +113 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -10.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Seahawks +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Bills @ Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -157 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.37 total); Bills +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
Broncos @ Chargers (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Broncos +127 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Eagles @ Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Eagles +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAMES
Titans @ Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Dolphins -12.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -706 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.42 total); Titans +495 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $59.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Packers @ Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)
Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Packers -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Giants +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
-
2023 NFL Week 13 odds, best bets: Look for 49ers to cover spread vs. Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023 NFL odds: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's MVP odds on move
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles, Niners poised for showdown of top teams
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
Roger Goodell reportedly wants 'tush push' removed from NFL 'permanently'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 13 picks
-
2023 NFL Week 13 odds, best bets: Look for 49ers to cover spread vs. Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023 NFL odds: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's MVP odds on move
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles, Niners poised for showdown of top teams
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
Roger Goodell reportedly wants 'tush push' removed from NFL 'permanently'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 13 picks