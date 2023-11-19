National Football League
2023 NFL Week 12 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 12 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Updated Nov. 19, 2023 9:20 p.m. ET

It's one of the best weeks of the season for NFL fans.

In addition to games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, there's another contest on Friday.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers seeks Dec. 2 Jets practice return

And Thanksgiving Day is always a big one for NFL fans as there are three games. And a hearty Thanksgiving meal!

ADVERTISEMENT

Will bettors be able to feast on their NFL wagers this week?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Packers @ Lions (12:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -7.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -365 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.74 total); Packers +285 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 5:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Detroit Lions
DET

Commanders @ Cowboys (4:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -11 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -591 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.69 total); Commanders +428 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 9:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

49ers @ Seahawks (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -286 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Seahawks +229 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

FRIDAY'S GAME

Dolphins @ Jets (3 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Dolphins -7.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Jets +274 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 8:00 PM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
New York Jets
NYJ

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Saints @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.01 total); Saints -109 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.17 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Panthers @ Titans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Titans -4 (Titans favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Titans -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Panthers +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Patriots @ Giants (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Giants +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
New York Giants
NYG

Steelers @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Bengals -107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 35 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Buccaneers @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -124 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.06 total); Buccaneers +104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Jaguars @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Texans -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Houston Texans
HOU

Browns @ Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Broncos -2 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -128 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Browns +109 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Denver Broncos
DEN

Rams @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1 (Rams favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Chiefs @ Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -451 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Raiders +347 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Bills @ Eagles (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -179 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.59 total); Bills +151 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Ravens at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -4 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -187 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.35 total); Chargers +156 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

MONDAY'S GAME

Bears @ Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -186 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.38 total); Bears +159 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cleveland Browns reportedly signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad

Cleveland Browns reportedly signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes