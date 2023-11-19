National Football League 2023 NFL Week 12 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Updated Nov. 19, 2023 9:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's one of the best weeks of the season for NFL fans.

In addition to games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, there's another contest on Friday.

And Thanksgiving Day is always a big one for NFL fans as there are three games. And a hearty Thanksgiving meal!

Will bettors be able to feast on their NFL wagers this week?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Packers @ Lions (12:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -7.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -365 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.74 total); Packers +285 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Cowboys (4:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -11 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -591 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.69 total); Commanders +428 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Seahawks (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -286 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Seahawks +229 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY'S GAME

Dolphins @ Jets (3 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Dolphins -7.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Jets +274 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Saints @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -111 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.01 total); Saints -109 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.17 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers @ Titans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Titans -4 (Titans favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Panthers +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots @ Giants (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Giants +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Bengals -107 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Colts -124 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.06 total); Buccaneers +104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Texans -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns @ Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Broncos -2 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -128 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Browns +109 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1 (Rams favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs @ Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -451 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Raiders +347 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Eagles (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -179 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.59 total); Bills +151 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -4 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -187 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.35 total); Chargers +156 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Bears @ Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -186 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.38 total); Bears +159 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

